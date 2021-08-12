Hollywood producer-turned-Oregon Vintner Mark Tarlov dies at 69





Mark Tarlov, who produced films for directors like John Carpenter, Sidney Lumet and John Waters before founding Evening Land and other wineries in Oregon’s Willamette Valley and central California, died July 31 at his home of New York from cancer. He was 69 years old. “He was brilliant, inspiring and visionary,” said Larry Stone, who consulted and later worked for Tarlov in Evening Land before starting his own winery, Lingua Franca. “And like most visionaries, he has often been misunderstood.” Isabelle Meunier, the original oenologist of Evening Land and now a partner of Lavinea, agreed. “Mark had an incredible ability to reach out and connect with people of incredibly diverse backgrounds to create a unique ‘cast’ within the wine projects he was involved in,” she said. “He was constantly thinking outside the box, and these unique sets of ideas were inspiring to see.” Born in Norwalk, Connecticut, in 1952, Tarlov was still in college when he began writing speeches for Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger. After graduating from Columbia Law School, he worked as a prosecutor in Washington, DC, and as a lawyer in the US Department of Justice. Tarlov turned to the entertainment business and in 1983 produced his first film, Christine, based on Stephen King’s novel about a 1958 Plymouth Fury homicide. It was a moderate success. He then produced Power, Copycat, Mom in series and Cecil B. Insane, among others. Tarlov developed a taste for wine while working in Hollywood. At the time, film production budgets were inflated with excess money, allowing him to drink the best wines in Europe, he said. Wine spectator in a 2017 interview. Not content with just collecting, Tarlov decided to make wine. While Copycat was filming in San Francisco in the mid-1990s, he frequented the Rubicon restaurant, where Stone worked as a sommelier. Tarlov would often order expensive Burgundies, and Stone would direct him to Pinots from the cooler climates of California and Oregon. These wines struck a chord with Tarlov, and over the next decade Stone and Tarlov exchanged ideas. Eventually Tarlov bought or rented vineyards from Californias Sta. Rita Hills, the Sonoma Coast, and finally Seven Springs in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, which quickly became the focus of Tarlov’s premier winery, Evening Land. With the Burgundian Dominique Lafon consulting and Meunier on a daily basis, the first vintage 2007 caused a sensation on the market. But soon the cellar seemed to be pulled in too many directions. “He wasn’t really a businessman. He didn’t care about the money,” Stone said. “He was just a dreamer and he kept dreaming.” Eventually, his investors got impatient. Tarlov was kicked out of Evening Land in 2012. He quickly launched another brand, Chapter 24, with the Burgundian Louis-Michel Liger-Belair as a consultant. Another label, Rose & Arrow, quickly followed. Tarlov has come to believe that Pinot Noir is all about volcanic rock, in particular. He set out to search for vineyards in Willamette that had the soil profile he was looking for and released seven different Rose & Arrow pinots in the first iteration, 2016. Tarlov’s profile has gone down in recent years as his health issues have become more complicated. “Nothing in terms of money has ever worked for him,” Stone said. “But it has turned out wonderfully for making great wine.” Tarlov is survived by his wife Judith, his daughters Jessica and Molly and his grandson Harry. Stay on top of important wine stories with free Wine Spectator’s Last minute alerts.

