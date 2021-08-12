Bollywood stars who promoted their Indian roots to the world front





B-town stars who promoted Indian roots to the world front Highlights Priyanka Chopra owns a restaurant named Sona, where some of the most famous Indian specialties are served in New York Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s yellow saree at Cannes Film Festival still remains a topic of discussion Sonam Kapoor once flaunted henna at prestigious film festival At a time when many celebrities are going international, some of them are making the conscious decision to promote their Indian roots globally. From Priyanka Chopra to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, several celebrities have gone the extra mile to ensure Indian culture finds a platform on a global scale. Confused? Well, here are a few instances where celebrities have made sure to bring Indian roots to global platforms. Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra is an actress who has made her mark with her talent not only at home but also abroad. The actress took part in several memorable international projects and impressed everyone with her screen presence. But it’s not that. Priyanka has made conscious attempts to promote Indian roots internationally. The latest example is his Indian restaurant, Sona. The actress, who now owns a restaurant in New York City, offers a menu full of Indian delicacies, including the much-loved Pani puri. There is also a collection of stunning artwork by Indian artists for sale. Priyanka, in a way, brought India to the heart of New York City. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan It has been a long time since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali presented Devdas at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, the actress opted for a beautiful yellow sari. The actress had gone completely traditional with her look for the evening and completed her saree look with heavy gold jewelry, including jhumkas. necklace and bracelets. Kangana Ranaut Following in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s footsteps, Kangana Ranaut, who also sported a gorgeous sari with a modern twist at the Cannes Film Festival years later. The actress teamed her all gold drape with purple gloves and posed like a queen for the photographers. In another OOTD, Kangana wore a black sari and posed as she pleased. Sonam kapoor When it comes to bringing Indian fashion to the forefront of the world stage, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is not far behind. The actress once wore a nath on the international red carpet and turns heads. She also sported mehendi after her wedding at the prestigious film festival and drew attention to one of the culturally rich elements of India. The actress also wore a lehenga once and completed her look with a Assembly– braid style. Anupam Kher Anupam Kher, who has worked in the industry for decades now, has not only established himself as a player par excellence in his country but also abroad. The veteran actor has worked on several popular shows in the West, but it’s his candid conversations offscreen that leave a lot of people surprised. For example, he once shared a story from the taxi in which the driver, originally from Ghana, shared his love for Indian films and revealed that he had seen over 4,000 Indian films.

