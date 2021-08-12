Finneas fights grief at Hollywood Bowl in “A Concert Six Months From Now” video

Finneas shared a single from their highly anticipated debut album Optimistic with “A concert in six months” a soaring ballad accompanied by an equally breathtaking clip shot at the Hollywood Bowl. What starts off as a scattered scratch, with Finneas whispering in a low voice telling the start of a doomed romance, ends up erupting into a chaotic and painful assertion – “I never learned to stop”, he shouts. The music video for the song, directed by Sam Bennett, offers a colossal arena in the Hollywood Bowl to accommodate the entirety of Finneas’s grief.

From the moment he opens up to him in the dark corners of the massive stage, leaving shadows to the applause that unfolds as the camera emerges from empty seats, Finneas’s movements are as mesmerizing as his heartbreaking singing. . He swings and stumbles, dancing in a sort of pain as he recounts all the ways his optimism has failed him and has remained a crux he clings to. But ultimately it is that optimism that wins out in the end, and the song – written in the midst of the pandemic – is an ode to people’s perseverance, even if it’s just the simple act and willing to be able to hope for something.

Finneas debut album Optimistic releases October 15th, pre-order it here. With a plethora of Optimist tour dates, Finneas will be performing at the Wiltern in Los Angeles October 27. The opening for Finneas will be marinelli. Tickets for Finneas at the Wiltern go on sale to the general public on Friday 13 August at 12 noon. There is a verified presale for fans on Thursday, August 12. I hope you sign!

Ahead of his date in LA, Finneas will perform at San Diego Observatory October 25. Visit the Finneas website, Twitter, and Instagram to stay up to date on new releases and tour announcements.

Check out the video for Finneas’ new single “A Concert Six Months From Now” below!

Finneas Tower

03/09 BottleRock Festival Napa, California**

09/18 iHeart Radio Music Festival Las Vegas, NV**

01/10 Austin city limits Austin, TX**

10/25 The North Park Observatory San Diego, California

10/27 The Wiltern Los Angeles, California

01/11 The Fillmore San Francisco, California

03/11 Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

04/11 SoDo Showbox Seattle, WA

06/11 The Salt Lake City Depot, UT

08/11 Summit Denver, CO

10/11 Vic Theater Chicago, IL

12/11 Ohio University Athens, OH^^

11/13 Theater of the Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA

11/14 9:30 Club Washington, DC

11/16 Irving Plaza New York, NY

11/18 House of Blues Boston, MA

11/20 Corona Theater Montreal, QC

11/21 The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON

** Party set

^^ Date postponed



