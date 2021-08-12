Beanie Feldstein to star in first Broadway cover of “Funny Girl” – The Hollywood Reporter





The candies of life and the sun are about to be a scoop of butter for Beanie Feldstein, who will take on the role that made Barbra Streisand a star in a revival of the 1964 Broadway musical, Funny girl. The Revival – the first on Broadway since the original release despite a few close calls over the years – will be directed by Michael Mayer, who won a Tony Award for Spring awakening and was nominated for the Broadway revival of Hedwig and the angry thumb. The show is scheduled to premiere in the spring of 2022, with COVID-19 restrictions allowing it. A new room, Go over, successfully started previews on August 4. Next, Waitress and Hadestown are scheduled to return to the Great White Way with openings on September 2nd. The production will include a revised book by Harvey Fierstein as well as the original score by Jule Stein and lyricist Bob Merrill. Several of his iconic songs – notably “People” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade” – are Streisand standards. Funny girl, which was made into a movie in 1968, which won Streisand the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role, tells the story of Fanny Brice, the Brooklyn-born real-life comedian and singer who became a celebrity in the Ziegfeld Follies in the 1910s and 20. Streisand was 22 when she entered the role; Feldstein will be 28 years old. The musical follows his doomed romance with player Nicky Arnstein, a role created on Broadway by Sydney Chaplin (Charlie Chaplin’s son) and then starred in the Omar Sharif film. No actor has yet been announced to play Nicky in the revival. The announcement comes at an already busy time for Feldstein, who goes on to appear as Monica Lewinsky (opposite Sarah Paulson’s Linda Tripp) in FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story. The 10-episode limited series will debut on September 7. After that, Feldstein will appear in the film adaptation of A24 from Humans, the play by Stephen Karam which won a Tony. She is also currently filming Richard Linklater’s adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s 1981 musical. We ride happily – which, like that of Linklater Childhood, is a real-time shoot that will ultimately span 20 years. Feldstein is represented by WME, Linden Entertainment and attorney Daniel Passman.

