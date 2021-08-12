Star Trek Events: Thursday August 12





So listen, this weekend? This is primarily the convention formerly known as STLV: Creation Entertainments 55 Year Mission Las Vegas. However, it’s worth reminding you of some of the usual things, and at the end, I’ll recommend some of the best social media accounts to follow if you want to stay on top of what’s going on in Vegas. Ordinary stuff Here are the Twitter watchlongs: #allstartrek runs Sunday through Friday at 8 / 7C and follows the Heroes and Icons All channels Star Trek program. #TOSSatNight starts at 9 p.m. PT on Saturday night and follows a different episode of The original series every week, and #StarTrekHour is a Q&A format event, every Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT.

Then there is Star Trek: Watch Party, animated daily and coordinated on Facebook. Every evening they use the Teleparty browser extension to watch Star Trek together. To find out more, visit Star Trek: Watch the party on Facebook.

Speaking of a Star Trek Watch party: The iBlind user group organizes Trekkie Talk on the first and third Thursday of every month. They watch a descriptive audio version of a Star Trek episode and get together virtually to discuss it. To find out how to participate, visit ibugtoday.com/trekkie-talk.

And finally, there is the Sid City Social Club, organized by Star Trek: Deep Space Nine star Alexander Siddigs official fan site. They meet twice a month on the first Tuesday and third Friday of each month, with occasional pop-up meetings with Sid if his schedule allows. For more details and how you can participate, visit sidcity.net. 55 year mission in Las Vegas Okay, who are the right people to follow to keep up with what’s going on in Vegas? TrekCore is one of the best. They’re pretty much everywhere, with great ideas and great context, and they get some great photos from the press gallery if you miss the signs. You can find them on TrekCore.com or on Twitter @TrekCore.

Noah Averbach-Katz is our fan-turned-favorite actor, having played Andorian Ryn in the final season of Star Trek: Discovery. He’s at STLV this year (yes, most people still call him that) and distinguishes between super fan and celebrity. It’s a treat to follow. You can find him on Twitter @N_A_K.

Again, with press credentials, TrekNews.net and TrekMovie.com are keeping us in the loop via social media. They are @TrekNewsNet and @TrekMovie, respectively.

Finally, be sure to follow Roddenberry Entertainment (@Roddenberry) for updates on all the great programming on the Roddenberry Stage, starting each morning with the Mission Log Morning Show. You can watch selected panels online (yes, including the Morning Show!), So follow them on all social media, and search Mission Log Morning Show on YouTube every morning this week at 11am PT. An event to share? Let us know! Events compiled by Marina Kravchuk

