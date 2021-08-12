Former K-pop star Seungri jailed for sex scandal and gambling | South Korea





A military court on Thursday jailed disgraced former K-pop star Seungri for three years for organizing sex services and other charges stemming from a sex and gambling scandal, according to reports. The 30-year-old singer of popular boy band Big Bang, who retired from show business as scandal mounted and later enlisted in the military, has been convicted of all nine counts against him , according to various media. Big Bang rose to fame after his debut in 2006, and Seungri’s real name, Lee Seung-hyun, grew into a successful businessman. He was convicted of arranging sex services for potential investors in his business, as well as gambling abroad at luxurious Las Vegas casinos involving illicit currency transactions. It is difficult to see that the accused was unaware of the financial payments made to women for sex, Judge Hwang Min-je said. It seems that he practiced systematic sexual prostitution. Seungri had altered his testimony during police questioning and in court, he added, and lacked credibility. The singer was also ordered to pay 1.15 billion won ($ 1 million) in restitution. Investigation into the scandal surrounding him has revealed a series of allegations against other musicians and staff at YG Entertainment, Seungris’ former agency and one of the largest K-pop management companies. . This prompted the agency’s chief executive, Yang Hyun-suk, to step down, facing his own investigations into illegal gambling. The reaction to the verdict was swift on Thursday, with many online users saying Seungris’ punishment was too light for the infractions. While he’s glad he’s finally jailed, the sentence is too short, posted a user from Naver, South Korea’s largest portal. Another said: It should have been 30 years, not three. The verdict came a month before he was released from compulsory military service. All able-bodied South Korean men are required to complete about two years of military service to defend the country against the nuclear-armed North Korea with which it remains technically at war.

