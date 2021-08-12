The opening of the exhibition at Art Garage represents six decades of work | Entertainment News





COOPERSTOWN A retrospective of works of art by Tom Nussbaum will be unveiled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday August 14, in the main gallery of the Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown. According to a press release, Nussbaum, a mid-career artist based in Burlington Flats and East Orange, New Jersey, is known for a variety of works including sculptures, large-scale public artwork, drawings , paper cuts, prints, children’s books, animations. and functional design objects. The exhibition also includes a pop-up shop for designer items, including hat racks, night lights, candle holders, jewelry, posters, greeting cards and activities for children. Nussbaum has been working creatively since childhood. The exhibition represents six decades of work, starting with the toys he invented in 1962 at the age of 9, and continuing with a variety of colorful figurative and abstract work, through to his current series of sculptures. . Nussbaum’s work has been exhibited in galleries and museums across the United States and abroad. He has completed 40 site-specific orders in a variety of public places from Princeton, New Jersey, to Minneapolis to Washington, DC, in public plazas, train stations, schools, hospitals, libraries, environmental centers and public areas. play ground. He has been a guest artist and lecturer at several colleges and universities and has served on numerous peer review committees and juries. He has received two New Jersey State Individual Artist Fellowships and is a three-time MacDowell Colony Fellow. As noted later in the release, Nussbaum’s aesthetic is influenced by abstract art, the exploration of color and form, and a deep interest in non-academic creative practices such as folk art sculpture ( supposedly), sign painting, quilt making, native architecture and non-Western object making traditions. He works in an improvised and intuitive way and continues to advance his work. The exhibit will also feature a trailer for It Takes a Village: Black Artivism, the first public premiere of an ongoing documentary about the creation of a 9,000 square foot mural in East Orange, New Jersey. The Nussbaums show will run until September 14. The art garage is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and every day by appointment. Call 607-547-5327 or text 315-941-9607 or visit FBArt GarageCooperstown for more information.

