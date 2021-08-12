Entertainment
Two hip-hop artists and cousins linked to Wu-Tang Clan killed in shootout in northeast Portland
Two members of a hip-hop group affiliated with the Wu-Tang Clan were shot and killed in northeast Portland on Tuesday, police confirmed.
Relatives on social media identified the killed rap artists as 12 OClock and Murdock from Brooklyn Zu.
Portland Police on Wednesday identified the men as cousins Odion Turner, 50, known as 12 OClock, and David Turner, 45, who was Murdock.
The shooting took place at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Northeast area of 82nd Avenue and Milton Street.
The men were killed and four others injured in the shooting, including one person who remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said. This person arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.
In a published video on Instagram from a plane, Divine Turner said her father, 12 o’clock, was killed.
So I’m out of town on business and I get the call that they murdered my father, Turner said. I do not know what to do.
A caption on the video read: It’s a sad day for me … They murdered my father in Oregon. ‘
4
Young Dirty Bastard, the son of late rap legend Wu-Tang Ol Dirty Bastard, wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday: Rip 12 OClock. Rip Murdock. They were the closest blood ties of my fathers. My two older cousins have just been murdered. I love Yall. Blood forever. Brooklyn Zu.
Princhesca Rainier Turner, wife of Odion Turner for over 20 years who lives in Florida, said her husband lived in Portland where he has many family members. The same day he was shot and killed, their eldest daughter had a baby, she said.
August 10, 2021 How could one day bring so much joy and so much pain? she wrote on a social media website. My heart does not know how to separate being empty and full at the same time.
Other parents said the cousins grew up in Brooklyn, New York, but moved to Oregon many years ago. Portland became their home port while the two cousins toured and performed.
Police have released few details about the circumstances of the shooting. Home surveillance video provided to The Oregonian / OregonLive captured nearly 20 shots in the street and a car driving west on Milton Street toward 82nd Avenue in the early morning darkness.
Stephon Turner, who also calls himself Reason Allah and Zookeeper, said Odion Turner was his older brother and David Turner was his cousin.
He described his brother as an artist, father and husband.
My aunt called me and she let me know that my brother and cousin were dead, and I couldn’t believe it. I am devastated. It hasn’t hit me yet, Stephon Turner said. The whole world is missing them right now. It’s a tragedy.
Odion Turner and his cousin David Turner – 12 OClock and Murdock – were in a tan-colored motorhome trailer with Odions’ younger brother who was parked on a lot off Northeast 82nd Avenue when someone knocked on the front door and asked for a cigarette, according to Stéphane Turner. Murdock reportedly opened the door and the stranger fired several shots at 12 p.m. and at Murdock, he said. Odion Turners’ younger brother was in the back of the trailer and hit the ground, he said.
Stephon Turner said the double murder was motivated by jealousy, lust, hatred and greed.
Stephon Turner said he was going on tour with 12 OClock and Murdock and doing shows for Ol Dirty Bastard, but that they hadn’t made a new album in almost 10 years. He said he spoke to his brother and cousin last Friday and that they were hoping to work on a new album and go back on tour.
The northeastern Portland area, where gunshots rang out on Tuesday morning, was quiet Wednesday afternoon, but a trail of blood leading from a bullet-riddled minibus to a nearby house was the only calling card for the murderous violence of the day before.
A memorial with photos, notes, balloons and torches was also installed on 82nd Avenue.
The cousin deaths marked the 57th and 58th homicides this year in Portland, police said. The number of homicides eight months into the year topped the total number in Portland for all of 2020. Portland last year recorded its highest number of homicides in more than a quarter of century.
It’s just unfortunate, especially since it happens the day before National Hip Hop Day. Today was the birth of hip hop 48 years ago, said OG One, DJ of the Trail Blazers and co-founder of Hip Hop Day in Portland.
Brooklyn Zu debuted on a 1995 Ol Dirty Bastard record, according to the Hot New Hip Hop music publication. XXL magazine reported in 2008 that the group consisted of Ol Dirty Bastard, or Russell Jones, and four of the youngest members of the artist family, including the two Turner cousins.
