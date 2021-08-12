When laughter comes to the rescue: Santa Cruz Comedy Festival set to ease late summer anxiety

As the climate crisis intensifies, the pandemic resurfaces, the fire season roars and rents and gasoline prices soar, who really wants to laugh these days?

Laughter may not be the most natural response to a falling world, but it could be the best prescription for mental health. And in this case, the Santa Cruz Comedy Festival arrives on time.

Over the next three weekends in a row at the open-air Laurel Park, adjacent to the London Nelson Community Center in downtown Santa Cruz, the headlining comics will entertain (or, you might say, intellectually heal. ) laughing crowds or two. The festival kicks off Saturday with the Kellen Erskine comic book (Costco is great when you just need chips and a hot tub.) And a cavalcade of other fun people.

This midsummer har-har-athon goes through the comic strip known as DNA, which for over a decade worked as the Johnny Appleseed of live-action comedy in Santa Cruz County. This year’s festival is billed as the eighth annual festival, which is technically true, but it is the first of its kind.

Last summer, DNA and her comedy friends put on a live comedy show amid the pandemic with comics performing in front of a bunch of parked cars with people listening to their FM radios.

In previous years, DNA’s ambition was essentially to turn the entire downtown shopping district into a giant rotating comedy club. Over the course of a weekend, comic book battalions descended on Santa Cruz and performed on traditional and decidedly non-traditional stages, like the adult toy store Pure Pleasure.

It became obvious to me that in comedy, it was either to evolve or perish, you had to mutate or disappear, says the actor DNA. (Kevin Painchaud / Santa Cruz Belvedere)

I always looked at the ground when I was (doing comedy) there, DNA said. I never looked up. So, I don’t know what was going on in there. What I did though, was I booked around 95% female comics, with a random guy every now and then.

This version of the Santa Cruz Comedy Festival also functioned as a sort of Olympic game show / trial for the standing comics, as they faced the daunting task of hitting their mark at a number of concerts.

I devised a system, he said, where the comics literally had to go from 99 bottles to Rosie McCanns to The Poet & The Patriot, dropping a set in each place, with no more time. It was chaotic. And the controlled chaos is so exciting.

Of course, in 2021 those places 99 Bottles, Rosies, The Poet are all gone, victims of the economic fallout from COVID-19. What DNA was building with all those comedy festivals and regular comedy shows throughout the calendar year is also gone.

Less than three years ago, the DNAs Comedy Lab opened on Front Street in the former Riverfront Twin Cinema. DNA had about a year of programming at the club before the March 2020 pandemic shutdown temporarily shut down the lab as a first step.

It was our first anniversary, he said. I had just had a new chef. We just got a new panini press. We did 288 performances in the first year. And I was just spinning to the point where I could maybe get a paycheck. Then everything changed.

Eventually, the club closed for good. But when the shutdown started, it was all about surviving and keeping the lab in the game.

My wife saw how depressed I was, said DNA from those early days. And she was like, you’ve got to log in and start doing something. So we started doing online shows within a week of the shutdown. And I think we were the first comedy club in America to do that.

The response to online broadcasts in the first few weeks of the pandemic has been promising. It was great at the start. We did about 150 shows on Zoom, and you know I had major headliners, a lot of them going through the same thing as me and you, he said. They’ve been taken away their whole lives. Their whole life has been comedy and spectacle for people in clubs, and now they’re watching a screen in their underwear. I was trying to get people back into the show, but in a still untenable situation.

But attention finally started to slow down. So, like all good comics do, DNA improvised itself.

It became obvious to me that in comedy, it was either to evolve or perish, you had to mutate or disappear. And that got us to do comedy for cars in parking lots. Everything was on the table.

DNAs Comedy Lab is no longer a physical space or a downtown destination, but continues to live as an online concept and hub of activity. DNA still harbors the Lazy storytelling show, streaming on Facebook every Thursday night, and regularly sponsors live comedy shows at the Greater Purpose Brewing Company in Live Oak. (Greater Purpose will also host the Comedy Festivals afterparty on Saturday night, when the family-friendly atmosphere of the Laurel Park outdoor show takes on a more mature turn.)

Personally, I’m still getting back into society, DNA said, feeling quite uncomfortable having been locked up for a year and a half, and I’m still getting used to it. It’s nice to be in social situations again. I mean, it’s great to go to the movies. But films are very passive. Comedy shows are kinetic. That is true. It’s not a hologram. What is happening is happening.

the Santa Cruz Comedy Festival kicks off Saturday at 4 p.m. at Laurel Park in Santa Cruz. Tickets cost $ 25.