DoorDash (DASH) options traders bet on repeat wins

Investors in DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) kept the stock price range limited ahead of the company’s fiscal second quarter results announcement. At first glance, it appears that options traders are positioned for a positive move, as open interest carries an increasing number of call options. Unusual options activity could create a strong downtrend in the stock price if DASH offers a negative earnings surprise.

An increasing number of call options remain in the open interest for DASH, and option premiums are currently at a generally high level. Trading volumes indicate that traders have increased the number of calls bought and sold put options in anticipation of a favorable earnings report. If these bets were to unwind, it could create unexpected downward pressure on the DASH share price.

It is difficult to predict with precision the direction a stock will take after profits. However, a comparison between stock price action and options activity shows that, if DASH provides a negative report, the company’s stock price could drop below its moving average of. 20 days after the announcement. This is possible because options are priced based on an upward movement, but unexpected bad news could surprise traders and cause the stock price to drop rapidly.

Key points to remember Traders and investors kept the stock price range limited before the results were announced.

The stock price recently closed above its 20-day moving average.

Call and put option prices predict a stronger bullish move.

Support and resistance levels based on volatility allow a steeper drop.

This setup creates an opportunity for traders to profit from an unexpected outcome.

A comparison between the details of the behavior of options and the stock price can give graph observers valuable information; however, it is imperative to understand the context in which this price action took place. The graph below illustrates the evolution of the DASH share price on Wednesday, August 11. This created the configuration leading up to the earnings report.

Current trends

Over the past month, the DASH stock trend has a yo-yo share above and below the 20-day moving average. During this period, it is noted that the lowest DASH share price was around $ 163 in mid-July, while the highest share price was around $ 193. early August. The stock price closed in the middle part of the upper region represented by the technical studies on this chart.

The studies consist of indicators of the Keltner canal at 20 days. These describe price levels that represent a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR) for the stock. This chart helps to highlight how the price broke the 20-day moving average in the week leading up to the gains. This DASH stock price movement implies that investor confidence is increasing as the earnings report approaches.

Point the Average True Range (ATR) has become a standard tool for describing historical volatility over time. The typical average duration used in its calculation is 10 to 20 periods, which includes two to four weeks of trading on a daily chart.

Against this backdrop where the DASH price trend recently closed above its 20 day moving average, chart watchers can recognize that traders and investors are expressing growing confidence in earnings. It is worth noting that in the week leading up to the results, the DASH share price fell just below the moving average and closed just above. It is therefore important for chart watchers to determine whether the move reflects investors’ expectations for favorable earnings or not.

The details of options trading can provide chart watchers with additional context to help them form an opinion on investor expectations. Recently, options traders favor call options over put options by a noticeable margin. As of Tuesday, more than 2,000 calls were traded for more than 1,000 put options. Normally, this volume indicates that traders are feeling optimistic about the upcoming announcement.

Point the Keltner channel indicator displays a set of semi-parallel lines based on a 20-day simple moving average and an upper and lower line. Since the upper lines are drawn by adding a multiple of ATR to the average and the lower lines are drawn by subtracting an ATR multiple from the average price, this channel indicator makes a great visualization tool when charting. historical volatility.

Commercial activity

Options traders recognize that DASH stocks are in an above-average range and have priced their options by betting that the stock will close in one of the two boxes shown in the chart between today and the 20th. August, the Friday following the publication of the earnings report. published. The box framed in green represents the price offered by the call option sellers. This implies a 36% chance that DASH stocks will close in that range by the end of the week if prices go up. The red box represents the price of the put options with a probability of 31% if the prices fall during the announcement.

It is necessary to note that open interest had over 66,000 calls against over 67,000 puts, demonstrating the bias of option buyers, with traders favoring calls over calls. a narrow margin. It should be noted that call volume exceeded sell volume on Tuesday from 2 to 1, which could further skew the open interest figures in favor of call options. Even though there is a high number of puts in open interest, the implied volatility of these options has decreased, which means that these options are sold rather than bought.

The purple lines on the graph are generated by a 10-day Keltner Channel study set at four times the ATR. This metric tends to create highly correlated regions of strong support and resistance in price action. These regions appear when the channel lines make a noticeable turn during the previous three months.

The levels that the bends mark are annotated in the table below. What’s remarkable about this chart is that the buy and sell prices are in such a narrow range with plenty of room to work either way, but with more room for the downside. This suggests that options buyers don’t have a strong belief in how the company will report, even if recent call volumes outweigh sell volume. While investors and options traders might not expect it, a surprising report would push prices significantly higher or lower.

These support and resistance levels show a wide range of support and resistance for the price. As a result, it is possible that any news, surprisingly bad or good, will surprise investors and could generate an unusually large movement. After the previous earnings announcement, DASH stock rose 222.15% the day after earnings and continued to rise the following week. Investors can expect a similar price move after this announcement. With plenty of room in the volatility range, stock prices could rise or fall more than expected.

Market impact

DoorDash hasn’t been a publicly traded company for very long, so it’s difficult to pinpoint earnings trends. However, whatever the report says, it should have an effect on the actions of the Internet content and information sector. A positive report could lift other industry stocks such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) or Spotify Technology SA (SPOT). It could also affect exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as Vanguard’s Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) or Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO).