Disney Options Traders (DIS) Optimistic Before Gains

Investors in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) kept the stock price range limited ahead of the company’s fiscal third quarter results announcement. At first glance, it appears that options traders are positioned for a positive move, as the number of calls increases in open interest. Unusual option activity could create a strong downtrend in price action if Disney offers a negative earnings surprise.

A significant number of call options are increasing in open interest for Disney, and option premiums are currently at an unusually high level. Trading volumes indicate that traders have bought call options and sold put options in anticipation of a favorable earnings report. The unwinding of these bets could create unforeseen downward pressure on the DIS stock price.

It is difficult to predict with precision the direction a stock will take after profits. However, a comparison between stock price action and options activity shows that, if DIS provides a negative report, the company’s stock price could fall, still falling below its moving average. 20 days after the announcement. This is possible because options are priced based on an upward movement, but unexpected bad news could surprise traders and cause the stock price to drop rapidly.

Key points to remember Traders and investors kept the Disney stock price range limited ahead of the results announcement.

The stock price recently closed below its 20-day moving average.

Call and put option prices predict a stronger bullish move.

Support and resistance levels based on volatility allow stronger upward movement.

This setup creates an opportunity for traders to profit from an unexpected outcome.

A comparison between the details of the behavior of options and the stock price can give graph observers valuable information; however, it is imperative to understand the context in which this price action took place. The graph below illustrates the development of the DIS share price on Wednesday, August 11. This created the configuration leading up to the earnings report.

Current trends

Over the past month, the DIS stock trend has pushed the stock price up to the upper third of the volatility range, before rising above and below the 20-year moving average. days. During this period, it should be noted that the lowest DIS share price was around $ 169 in early July, while the highest share price was around $ 186 in mid -July. The stock price closed in the middle zone represented by the technical studies on this chart.

The studies consist of indicators of the Keltner canal at 20 days. These describe price levels that represent a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR) for the stock. This chart helps to highlight how the price has risen but remains closed below the 20 day moving average during the week leading up to the gains. This DIS stock price movement implies that investor confidence is fading as the earnings report approaches.

Point the Average True Range (ATR) has become a standard tool for describing historical volatility over time. The typical average duration used in its calculation is 10 to 20 periods, which includes two to four weeks of trading on a daily chart.

Against this backdrop where the DIS price trend recently closed below its 20 day moving average, chart watchers can recognize that traders and investors are expressing ambivalence when it comes to earnings. It is worth noting that in the week leading up to the results, the Disney share price fell well below the moving average and closed just below it. It is therefore important for chart watchers to determine whether the move reflects investors’ expectations for favorable earnings or not.

The details of options trading can provide chart watchers with additional context to help them form an opinion on investor expectations. Recently, options traders favor call options over put options by a noticeable margin. As of Tuesday, there were over 48,000 calls traded for over 29,000 puts. Normally, this volume indicates that traders are feeling optimistic about the upcoming announcement.

Point the Keltner channel indicator displays a set of semi-parallel lines based on a 20-day simple moving average and an upper and lower line. Since the upper lines are drawn by adding a multiple of ATR to the average and the lower lines are drawn by subtracting an ATR multiple from the average price, this channel indicator makes a great visualization tool when charting. historical volatility.

Commercial activity

Options traders recognize that DIS stocks are in an average range and have priced their options by betting that the stock will close in one of the two boxes shown in the chart between today and August 20 on Friday. following the publication of the results report. The box framed in green represents the price offered by the call option sellers. This implies a 36% chance that DIS stocks will close in that range by the end of the week if prices go up. The red box represents the price of the put options with a 38% probability if the prices fall during the announcement.

It is necessary to note that open interest had almost 565,000 calls versus almost 506,000 puts, demonstrating the option buy bias as traders preferred calls to puts. It is worth noting that the call volume exceeded the sell volume on Tuesday by more than 1.5 to 1, which could further skew the open interest figures in favor of call options. Even though there is a high number of puts in open interest, the implied volatility of these options has decreased, which means that these options are sold rather than bought.

The purple lines on the graph are generated by a 10-day Keltner Channel study set at four times the ATR. This metric tends to create highly correlated regions of strong support and resistance in price action. These regions appear when the channel lines make a noticeable turn during the previous three months.

The levels that the bends mark are annotated in the table below. What’s remarkable about this chart is that the buy and sell prices are in such a narrow range with plenty of room to work either way, but with a little more room on the upside. This suggests that options buyers don’t have a strong belief in how the company will report, even if recent call volumes outweigh sell volume. While investors and options traders might not expect it, a surprising report would push prices significantly higher or lower.

These support and resistance levels show a wide range of support and resistance for the price. As a result, it is possible that any news, surprisingly bad or good, will surprise investors and could generate an unusually large movement. After the previous earnings announcement, DIS stock fell 2.6% the day after earnings and continued to decline the following week. Investors can expect another kind of price movement after this announcement. With plenty of room in the volatility range, stock prices could rise or fall more than expected.

Market impact

Disney might not have the highest market cap, but it could definitely be considered a flagship stock. Even so, its results are unlikely to have a direct effect on index prices. No matter what the report says, it could impact stocks in the entertainment industry. A positive report could lift other industry stocks such as Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) or Roku, Inc. (ROKU). It could also affect exchange traded funds (ETFs) such as the State Street S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) or the Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX).