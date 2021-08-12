Danger! producer Richards named host; role for Bialik

LOS ANGELES (AP) After weeks of guest guests on Jeopardy! which included celebrities from television, sports and journalism, the daily subscribed quiz show chose its executive producer, Mike Richards, as the successor to beloved host Alex Trebek.

But after fan reaction to a selection process that recently turned into a mess, producer Sony divided the cake by appointing another guest host, actor Mayim Bialik, as Jeopardy’s emcee! prime-time playoffs and spinoffs, including a new varsity championship.

In a nod to Jeopardy! longest-winning streak champion Ken Jennings will return as consulting producer.

Richards will retain his executive production duties for Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, Sony Pictures Television said in a statement on Wednesday. The studio also appeared to deflect the idea that it was bowing to the dismay expressed by some fans when rumor leaked last week that Richards would be the choice.

We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices. They were both at the top of our research and analysis, said Ravi Ahuja, president of Global Television Studios for Sony Pictures. We took this decision incredibly seriously.

As a guest host, Ahuja said Richards was comfortable behind the podium and poses a double threat as a producer and host. Mayim has a wonderful energy, an innate sense of play and a genuine curiosity which naturally represents Jeopardy! Mark.

Richards was the second of the temporary hosts to fill the void left by the death of Trebeks, with Jeopardy! fields Jennings and Buzzy Cohen, actors Bialik and LeVar Burton, NFL player Aaron Rodgers and television reporters among others.

The studio didn’t break the game show mold by choosing Richards. White male hosts have long been the convention, with a few women (including Meredith Vieira, Jane Lynch, Leslie Jones) and a larger contingent of black men (Wayne Brady, Steve Harvey, Anthony Anderson) making inroads in recent years. .

While Richards turned out to be an excellent host, a fantastic opportunity for radical change was lost, said Deepak Sarma, professor at Case Western Reserve University and Netflix cultural consultant. For the marginalized, Sony’s move confirms suspicions that it is impossible to enter certain privileged worlds, Sarma said.

Richards has a full Emmy Award winning game show CV. He was the executive producer of The Price is Right and Lets Make a Deal for over a decade and produced the 2020 cover of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. His on-camera experience includes animating The Pyramid and Beauty and the Geek, a reality show.

He joined Jeopardy! replacing retired executive producer Harry Friedman from the 2020-21 season, and was only in office for a few months when Trebek, 80, died of pancreatic cancer last November. Trebek has been the host for 37 seasons.

No matter who they picked, some of the viewers were going to be upset because it wasn’t Alex Trebek, media consultant Bill Carroll said.

Jennings, who holds the record for most regular game wins with $ 2.52 million and the longest winning streak, 74 games, was considered a favorite, along with Cohen and Bialik (The Big Bang Theory) . Burton had his own chorus of supporters, including petitioners he credits with putting him on the show last month.

Sony had handled the transition elegantly: The show regularly praised Trebeks’ legacy, made charitable donations in his memory, and presented the succession of guest hosts as a chance for viewers to adjust to the change and , perhaps, to have a share in the choice.

In the interviews, Richards presented himself as a relative spectator in the process, one who only stepped in as a guest host when needed.

When Variety announced last week that it was close to signing a deal, fans and observers wondered if the supposed audition and selection process was a set-up, with the conclusion lost. They also expressed doubts that Richards was suited for the job.

There were other candidates with seriousness and CV than Jeopardy! and its viewers deserve it, said Andy Saunders, longtime viewer and administrator of The Jeopardy! Fan site.

Richards will have to earn the respect already given to others who have tried, Saunders said. Hell still watches the show as the operator of the site, but I said I would definitely not resent another viewer who chooses to log out.

Fulfilling the job of hosts has never been easy. The affection for Canadian-born Trebek made finding a replacement both a gesture of esteem for him and a business decision. The audience moved under the guest hosts, but Jeopardy! remains among the top ranked syndicated programs.

When Richards spoke to The Associated Press in May, he asked viewers to give the new host a chance.

My hope is that whoever is chosen will have a chance to prove why they were chosen, without too much static, he said. At the end of the day, we try to deliver the best product for our fans.

Danger! returns for its 38th season on September 13, with recording slated to begin this month.

In a statement Wednesday, Richards said he was honored to have been chosen for the job and pledged to adhere to Trebeks’ belief that the game itself and the competitors are the most important aspects of the game. ‘issue.

If Richards sticks to that approach and doesn’t get in the way of the show’s focus, consultant Carroll said, audiences are likely to remain strong.

Bialik, who played a scientist on sitcom The Big Bang Theory and is one in real life, was among fan favorites to succeed Trebek.

What started with my 15 year old repeating an Instagram rumor that I should host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! she said in a statement.

Shell will host Jeopardy! National College Championship, which Sony announced on Wednesday. The prime-time ABC show will feature 15 colleges from across the country competing for two weeks.

By LYNN ELBER AP television writer