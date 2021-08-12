Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson visit the Queen at Balmoral Castle





Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were seen visiting queen elizabeth at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday, one day later Virginie Roberts Giuffrea survivor of the sex trafficking ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein has filed a complaint accusing the Duke of York of alleged sexual abuse. In the photos obtained by the Daily mail, Andrew can be seen driving a Range Rover with the Duchess of York in the back seat en route to see his mother in the Scottish estate where the monarch is currently spending his summer vacation. Despite their divorce in 1996, Fergie and the royal family remained on good terms, even continuing to share a home at the Royal Lodge at Windsor Castle. She also said she would stay by her ex-husband’s side, saying People last month, whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm with the co-parents that we are together. I believe he is a kind and good man, and he has been a fabulous father to [Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie]. In the trial Filed by Giuffre on Monday, she accuses the Queen’s son of forcing her to have sex with him three times in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by Epstein. In a statement to Peoplesaid Giuffre, Today my lawyer filed a complaint against Prince Andrew for sexual abuse under the Child Victims Act. As the trial describes in detail, I was trafficked and sexually assaulted by him. I hold Prince Andrew responsible for what he did to me. The powerful and the rich are not exempt from being held accountable for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to take charge of your life by speaking out and demanding justice. In response to earlier reports on the lawsuit before it was filed, Giuffres’ attorney David Boies said to Mail on Sunday that Andrew had not responded to offers to settle these claims out of court. Now that a civil action has been filed, because the royal failed to settle, he could be questioned under oath and could be forced to hand over texts, emails and private letters relevant to the case. A spokesperson for Prince Andrew said People they made no comment, but Andrew has already insisted that Giuffres’ claims against him are not true. In a 2019 BBC interview, the royal said of Giuffre, I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, at all. And regarding his claims that he danced with her at London’s Tramp nightclub before he allegedly had sex at a house in upscale Belgravia, Andrew noted, No, that couldn’t have happened because on the suggested date I was at home with the kids, adding, I had taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at, I guess, sort of four or five in the afternoon. And then because the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson] was absent, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other is there. I was on terminal leave from the Royal Navy at the time, so I was home. He also claims he has no recollection of posing for a photo in 2001, which shows him with his arm around Giuffres’ waist. would have taken inside the London home of Epstein’s alleged associate Ghislaine Maxwell. More great stories from Vanity Show Behind the scenes of the emblematic portrait of Anthony Bourdains

