Sherlock and Till Death Do Us Part Actress Una Stubbs Dies Aged 84 | Television

Una Stubbs, the actor whose long career has spanned Summer Holiday, Worzel Gummidge, Till Death Us Do Part and most recently Steven Moffats Sherlock, has died at the age of 84.

In a statement, her family said: Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her in Edinburgh. We ask for confidentiality and understanding in these most difficult and sad times.

Her agent, Rebecca Blond, said that Stubbs’ career was extremely varied and that she was desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, elegant, gracious, gracious, kind and constant.

She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. She will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Stubbs grew up in the home counties and was a backing vocalist and dancer before landing a role in Cliff Richard’s healthy 1963 film Summer Holiday, which saw four guys cavort across Europe on a Routemaster bus. from London. She played Sandy, one of the three failed singers.

Una Stubbs dances as Sandy in Cliff Richard’s 1963 film Summer Holiday.

It was her first big screen role, but her big breakthrough came in 1965 when she was cast to play Rita, the married and even-tempered daughter of bigot Alf Garnett in the Johnny Speight Till sitcom. Death Us Do Part. She played the role for a decade.

From 1979 to 1981, she played Aunt Sally, alongside Jon Pertwee, on the ITV TV show Worzel Gummidge. Stubbs once reflected: Aunt Sally was really like Hitler. Horrible woman.

She became a cheerful team captain on the ITV charades show Give Us A Clue, wrestling weekly against a team led by equally perky Lionel Blair.

Stubbs never seemed to be unemployed and was a regular face on television, always appearing in dramas such as Heartbeat, Midsomer Murders, Agatha Christies Marple and Casualty. In 2006, she was cast for EastEnders as Honey Mitchell’s Aunt Caroline.

Stubbs was self-aware enough to know that her TV profile meant that some viewed her as a light actress. After her three sons have left home she began to obtain more fleshy classical roles.

She played Maria in the 1998 Michael Grandages production of Twelfth Night at the Crucible in Sheffield. It was both Stubbs and Grandages the first production of Shakespeare.

The following stage performances included roles in Nol Cowards Star Quality, Friedrich Schillers Don Carlos and La Cage Aux Folles at the Menier Chocolate Factory. She played Mrs. Pearce in the Peter Halls production of Pygmalion and the nosy neighbor Mrs. Alexander in the original National Theater cast of the hit The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Stubbs was an extremely likeable figure and had a long and surprisingly varied career spanning over 50 years. His portrayal of Mrs. Hudson in Sherlock, to Benedict Cumberbatchs Holmes and Martin Freemans Watson, was considered a triumph.

Sherlocks co-creator Mark Gatiss was among those who paid tribute: It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with Una Stubbs and to worship. She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a tall, serenely gracious actress. Malice was in his blood. We were so blessed that she became our undying Mrs. Hudson. Goodbye dear.

Gyles Brandreth remembered how she first met when she was on the Nol Coward Cowardy Custard music review in 1972. Oh, it’s so sad, he tweeted. Such a funny, adorable, talented woman, a wonderful actress with a special style and a great (and mischievous) sense of humor.

She once told the Guardian: With work, I have always stepped over. I was a chorus girl, then I was an individual dancer, then I went from a dancer to a sitcom. I hadn’t had any acting training, so I was very aware of that, and now I’m just thinking, Oh, I hope I can be good enough.

Not going to drama school, she said: I went to observation school. I learned everything there.