CODA review: a voice of its own

CODA’s model, the title is also a term used to describe hearing children of deaf adults perhaps familiar, but this heartwarming drama by Sian Heder opens up space for concerns that seem fresh. Ruby (Emilia Jones, lovely), a shy 17-year-old teenager in Gloucester, Massachusetts, is the only hearing in her exuberant family. Between performing for her parents (Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur) and helping run the family’s fishing boat with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant) every morning before school, Ruby is exhausted. Since her childhood, she has been her family’s bridge to the auditory world; now her newly aroused desire to sing is perhaps the one thing they will have the most difficulty understanding.

Weighted down by a predictable, groaning storyline that includes a crush on a cute boy, a colorful music teacher (Eugenio Derbez), and a climactic singing hearing, CODA relishes the opportunity to show off the expressiveness of sign language. (The film is heavily captioned.) The actors work together seamlessly, the coastal blue-collar setting is richly realized, and family cohesion firmly established. And while some interactions evolve into the cliché rhythms of a sitcom, Rubys’ efforts to share his musical talent (especially in a beautiful scene with his father) are remarkably touching.

More than once, Heder effectively reverses the film’s point of view on that of its deaf characters (who are all played by deaf actors). During a school concert, the camera watches the Rubys family in the audience as the soundtrack abruptly cuts off, allowing us to glimpse the sometimes stifling isolation of a silent world. In moments like this, when the pleasant dialogue subsides and the story relaxes, we see the ghost of a more successful film, a film that would rather surprise its viewers than give them a formula to which they expect. CODA

Rated PG-13 for unrestrained flatulence and a bawdy mime. In English and American Sign Language with subtitles. Duration: 1 hour 52 minutes. Watch on Apple +.

