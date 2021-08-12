Go to the Blue Ox? Get a photo or a test, say organizers – …





VACCINE SCENE. The Blue Ox Music Festival 2017 stage outside of Eau Claire. The annual Blue Ox Music Festival is stepping up precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 among fans during the rally August 19-21 at Pines Music Park just outside Eau Claire. This week, festival organizers announced that attendees will need to show either proof that they are vaccinated against the coronavirus or a recent negative COVID-19 test result. In an online announcement, the festival said the decision was made in consultation with health officials and with “the safety of the performers, crew, event attendees and others in mind. our community “. “The Blue Ox Music Festival is fortunate to be an outdoor event taking place over 120 acres, which creates a safer environment to enjoy live music,” the statement said. “Yet we all have to recognize that there is always a risk of exposure to COVID-19 at a gathering of people, and by attending you assume the risk of exposure to the virus. “ Blue Ox joins a growing list of festivals with similar requirements, among them are Summer festival, Milwaukee’s Big Musical Gathering, which takes place the first three weekends in September, and Bonnaroo in Tennessee, which begins September 2. Here is the post (and a link to more information) from the Blue Ox website: COVID-19 SECURITY UPDATE Here at the Blue Ox Music Festival and Pines Music Park, the safety of the artists, team, event attendees and our community is very important to us. As a result, we are closely following the path of the current COVID-19 pandemic, with careful consideration of the Delta variant currently moving across the country. Our team stays up to date with the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the Eau Claire City and County Health Department, as well as solutions from the music industry itself. The Blue Ox Music Festival is fortunate to be an outdoor event taking place over 120 acres, which creates a safer environment for enjoying live music. Yet we all need to recognize that there is always a risk of exposure to COVID-19 at a gathering of people, and by attending you assume the risk of exposure to the virus. After careful consideration and informed discussions, with all parties involved, the Blue Ox Music Festival 2021 has decided that we need to move forward with the following requirement of all participants: A RECENT NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST RESULT [ANTIGEN OR PCR] – OR – PROOF OF VACCINATION ON ENTRY. You can find all COVID-19 safety information here. This year’s Blue Ox lineup includes a host of stars from bluegrass, Americana, and related genres including Pert Near Sandstone, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Shakey Graves, Sam Bush Band, and more. Click here for ticket information.

