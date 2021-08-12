2:22: A Ghost Story review Lily Allen gives you chills in a clever and intelligent horror | Theater





Ffingernails dig into the skin as we watch a neon red digital clock climb into the night. With a brilliant sense of growing dread and just the right amount of spooks, Danny Robin’s new ghost story is a fluid, spooky play. Jenny (Lily Allen) is convinced that the big new home she and her husband Sam (Hadley Fraser) bought a beautiful naturalistic setting from Anna Fleischle is haunted. Every night, she hears footsteps in her baby’s room at exactly the same time: 2:22 a.m. She insists the sound is real as Sam maddeningly tries to explain everything. When the couple throw a dinner party for Sam’s old friend Lauren (Julia Chan) and her new man Ben (EastEnders Jake Wood), the four decide to wait to see who is right. You wouldn’t know this is Allens’ first time playing in the West End. She’s as strong as a frantic, scared and exhausted Jen, though the constant paranoia of her role leans toward a sense of tension. Director Matthew Dunster constantly moves her to tidy up, cook, pace, even if it’s in her moments of stillness that fear seeps in best. Ever-increasing tension Jake Wood, Julia Chan, Allen and Fraser in 22: A Ghost Story. Photography: Hélène Murray Together, the cast shines. Frasers Sam is so down to earth that it’s hard to believe he’s taking action. The Woods part is written more broadly Ben is mainly there to challenge Sam but he reveled in it, bringing out the humor and plunging into mysticism. Chan does a brilliant balancing act, changing Laurens’ loyalty throughout the night. Robins’ script is crisp, fast, and cleverly layered with clues. While her handling of horror isn’t new, she does it smartly, playing with tropes. In one of the scariest scenes absolutely nothing happens, but the big old room is electric with the fear of waiting. There’s an overuse of the fox’s deafening screeches, and the arguments sometimes degenerate into one-note screams, but none of these things do much to ease the ever-growing tension. All the while, the red clock is watching us, approaching 2:22. This sight isn’t scary enough to cause nightmares, nor is it gruesome, graphic, or gory; it’s more human than the scariest horror movies. But there are some really scary moments, scary enough that the whole theater is tense and silent. Creepy enough that sections of the piece got a beat afterwards to get the audience to catch their breath. Scary enough, maybe, that you turn on the light the next time you hear an unusual sound at night, just to check the time.

