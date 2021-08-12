‘Homeroom’ captures high school life during COVID | Culture & Leisure





The 2021 Homeroom documentary follows the promotion of 2020 to discuss changes to their hometown of Oakland, Calif., A city plagued by rising crime and homelessness, as well as rising prices. housing and gentrification fueled by neighboring technology hubs in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. The arrival of COVID-19 marked the upheaval of everyday events that bring so many traditions to light in the past year. Add to that the sense of urgency in the days after George Floyd’s death, and you look at a classroom like a greenhouse at a unique moment in history. Homeroom streams on Hulu. Whenever a series comes across as a social experience, you can be sure it is going to deliver awkward moments tinged with sordid. Andy Cohen anime Ex-Rated, streaming on Peacock. Seemingly based on a dreary new social media trend, Rated is offering couples who have broken up a chance to give each other survey-based exit interviews, ranging from the personal to the superficial, about what made the couple pass a thing. to ancient history. Help yourself. Posing as a family adult sitcom or words to it that can’t be printed in the newspaper, The Ms. Pat Show airs on BET +. Similar to many sitcoms since Roseanne’s advent, this comedy is a scripted variation of Ms. Pats’ popular stand-up act. The sitcom takes her husband and extended family to a largely white neighborhood in the Midwest, giving him plenty of riffing, stand-up style, about his kids, the various fathers, and his obsession with height and weight. Sundance Now unfolds another dark Nordic mystery series, The Hunt for a Killer, based on an actual crime, the murder of a 10-year-old girl that shocked Sweden. Streaming on Paramount +, Behind the Music profiles Busta Rhymes. After a considerable hiatus, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, TV-PG) returns with back-to-back screenings: Amy returns from maternity leave (7pm); the gang picks up Holt on his weekend invitation (7:30 p.m.). Titans, a violent and dark meditation on a DC comic book, is unfolding its third season on HBO Max. Also airing on HBO Max, The Hype follows young streetwear designers as they clash in a series not unlike Project Runway and its many impersonators, including Making the Cut, airing new episodes weekly on Amazon Prime. Video. THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS The White Sox host the Yankees from Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa (7 p.m., Fox). A true crime podcaster worries her husband may be a little too close to her subject in the 2021 shock of How I Met Your Murderer (7 p.m., LMN, TV-14). A rabbit confronts a water buffalo in When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14). Will Smith and his son, Jaden, star in the 2013 drama After Earth (8 p.m., StarzEncore), a look into a post-apocalyptic future where Earth has become unlivable. Bull looks back on the affair that inspired his career on Bull (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14). A girl searches for answers on The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E (9 p.m., WE, TV-14). WORSHIP CHOICE TCM spends 24 hours with the films of Ramon Novarro, including the 1925 epic Ben Hur: A Tale of the Christ (7 p.m., TCM). A prominent Mexican-American man, Novarro became Hollywood’s highest-grossing star following the death of Rudolph Valentino. Sordid details of Novarros’ 1968 murder in Laurel Canyon inform the opening chapter of Kenneth Anger’s Hollywood Babylon. SERIES NOTES Julie Chen hosts Big Brother (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) … Holey Moley (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … A letter brings news that changes everything about Walker’s final season (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) … Love Island (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) … Trash inspires the craft on Making It (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … Zed must be saved from his powers on The Outpost (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) … Benson invites himself to a Stabler family reunion on Law & Order: Organized Crime (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) … The Hustler (9 p.m., ABC, TV- 14). LATE AT NIGHT Jennifer Hudson is booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 PM, CBS) … Jimmy Fallon hosts Kit Harington, Miranda Cosgrove and Normani on The Tonight Show (10:34 PM, NBC) … Sarah Silverman guest hosts Kenan Thompson, Regina Hall and the Killers on Jimmy Kimmel Live (10:35 pm, ABC)… Ethan Hawke and Jodie Comer visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 pm, NBC)… Andrew Rannells and all Time Low appears on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS).

