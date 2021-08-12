Topgolf opens doors to Colorado’s third sporting entertainment venue





Topgolf’s new location in Colorado will feature 74 air-conditioned outdoor hitting bays.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado Topgolf has arrived in southern Colorado. the sports entertainment business announced the opening of its new location in Colorado Springs on Friday, August 13. The new site is located in the Polaris Pointe complex at the new Powers Boulevard and the I-25 interchange in northern Colorado Springs. The third Topgolf in Colorado, the site joins existing locations at Centennial and Thornton. With heated outdoor spaces, the new two-level location will be open year-round. “Guests at the new two-tier Topgolf venue will soon discover a tech-driven place to play scoring games in the 74 air-conditioned outdoor hitting bay venues, chef-led menu dishes, premium drinks, music and programming all year round, ”Topgolf said in a statement. Topgolf said the Colorado Springs location will create 200 jobs. The company is recruiting a variety of positions and applicants can explore the latest available career opportunities by visiting the site. Topgolf Careers website. We have a deep bond with our many guests in Colorado and are excited to open our third location in the state, said Topgolf General Manager for US Locations Gen Gray. We look forward to welcoming the Colorado Springs community and introducing them to the fun and energetic experience that people of all ages can only have at Topgolf. From the start, the vision was to create a one-of-a-kind gathering place for the Colorado Springs community and we look forward to Topgolf bringing that vision to life, said Gary Erickson, developer of Polaris Pointe. We know this community has been eagerly awaiting a place to practice their swing, have great food and drink, or just hang out with friends and family. We know the new Topgolf will deliver that experience as we welcome them to the Polaris Pointe Resort. Topgolf values ​​the connections we have made throughout the state of Colorado and we look forward to bringing another unique and fun experience to the Colorado Springs community, said Topgolf General Manager Dolf Berle. We have been delighted to work with Polaris Pointe as we add this location to the Topgolf family of sites for everyone to enjoy in a safe and secure way. > The best stories organized daily just for you! Register for the 9NEWSLETTER to get must-see stories, Next and Broncos content, weather, and more straight to your inbox. SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS app

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE ROKU: add the chain of the YEAR store or by searching for KUSA. For Apple TV and Fire TV, search for “9news” to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV via Amazon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com/article/sports/golf/topgolf-colorado/73-411c5297-a164-4a7d-aafc-15eac110080e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos