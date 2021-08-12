Why a San Francisco Art Teacher Dropped “Miserly” SFMOMA

Miser SFMOMA

Thank you for Carolina A. Mirandas’ incisive piece on the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) [At What Expense? Aug. 5]. I have been a resident of San Francisco since 1983 and a member of SFMOMA since before the museum was moved from the Herbst building on Van Ness Avenue to the Mario Botta designed building on 3rd Street. As an art and photography teacher in a public high school, I took my students to the museum on annual excursions.

I got the impression that the museum has always been a bit stingy when it comes to outreach to educators, and its curators and directors were generally lacking in originality so what they show could be seen anywhere.

After the local drama of fishermen looking for a home for their collection at the Presidio, I had thought it was a coup for SFMOMA to acquire it, but I had no idea it was just a loan. After touring the expanded building and seeing the Fisher Collection occupy much of the new real estate, such as one of the greatest hits, I find that the installation serves neither the museum nor the artwork.

I haven’t renewed my membership for several years because I felt, like Miranda, that repeat visits are not worth the time or money.

I’m a writer, but I’ve long felt that there was no one at the museum who would give two straws on what a San Francisco art lover has to say about the sad trajectory of institutions.

Emilie Faxon

San Francisco

::

I read Carolina A. Mirandas’ article on the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. They have their problems, but ultimately I envy them.

They didn’t demolish their buildings and replace them with a one-story wonder that crosses Market Street and has less storage space than what they demolished.

They can still repair any harm that may have been done. We can not.

Eric wilson

Santa Monica

Olympic failure

Fireworks were fired above the National Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on August 8. (Kiichiro Sato / Associated Press)

What a pathetic full-page article written by four journalists sitting in front of their televisions complaining about situations that did not correspond to their wasted lives [NBC, Up Your Game, Aug. 9, by Greg Braxton, Tracy Brown, Thuc Nhi Nguyen and Eric Sondheimer].

NBC was in a dead end, but certainly did its best to broadcast programming during a global pandemic. We know the odds were low. We did not know of an in-person hearing. We knew zero tourism. But we also know 14 million people watched daily. These reporters didn’t need to go through the half-empty glass routine.

Mike Garnet

Palm desert

::

The four staff members who contributed to the article appeared to have problems accessing coverage of the Olympics. I found it easy to see the events I wanted using the daily schedule provided in the LA Times and my DVR device.

I was able to program my DVR to record the events I wanted to see in advance each day, then watch the events at my leisure. A bit of work but easy to do. You don’t know why your employees had problems seeing the events they wanted.

Overall, great job from NBC to report on 11,000 athletes from 206 countries (including ROC); 339 events; competitions 16 hours before local Los Angeles time.

Shame and double shame on NBC Sports for cutting Thomas Bach’s closing speech in favor of another Dwayne Johnson commercial.

Fred reimer

Angels

Jackson Browne continues

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne in the control room of his Groove Masters studio on July 6. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

So nice to see Jackson Browne keep going [Its Never Too Late, Aug. 1, by Amy Kaufman]. And it’s great to find out that his head is still in the right place. Thanks for the update.

Peggy Jo Abraham

Santa Monica

British delight

Assad Bouab and Lily James in Amazon’s new miniseries The Pursuit of Love. (Amazon Studios)

This reader very much appreciated Robert Lloyds’ review of [the adaptation on Amazon Prime of] Nancy Mitfords novel The Pursuit of Love written, directed and performed by Emily Mortimer [Whimsical Pursuit Aug. 9].

As a regular on PBS who has watched so many Masterpiece Theater productions since their inception, including the 1980 and 2001 adaptations that Lloyd referred to, I looked forward to this rendition and was happy with every facet as well. of the result.

As an American of British descent and having grown up admiring and reading British literature, this culture so well presented in this production was very familiar to me. It reminded me of how unbearable the upper class could be, yet I was so immersed in the extravagance of language, dress, and behavioral customs that I felt quite at home in the process. of its passage, which turned out to be such a delight.

Elaine Livesey-Fassel

Angels