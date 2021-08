Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West for teaching her not to care what other people think

Kim kardashian says one of the most important lessons to be learned from her marriage to Kanye west is that you can’t make everyone happy. It’s no surprise that a rapper known for his ego, explosive explosions and frequently comparing themselves to various deities wouldn’t be able to understand his ex-wife’s need to get everyone to love her. I have come to a point and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone who absolutely didn’t care about the sympathy factor or his perception as long as he was true to himself who taught me so much about the best way to be fair me and live in the moment, Kardashian explained in Wednesday’s episode of the We are supported by… podcast hosted by Kristen bell and Monique Padman. She went on to say that people like her a lot, but as she got older she learned that the most important thing she can bring to the table is to be myself first, no matter what. others think so. You don’t have to please everyone, continued the reality TV star. As long as I am myself and as long as I do it the way I want, you have a life and you live it for yourself. It taught me to be more confident in myself and not really care what other people think. Obviously, despite filing for divorce in February after seven years of marriage, Kardashian and West still appreciate the time they’ve spent together and are figuring out how to move forward amicably. The former couple successfully navigated co-parenting, even going on a family trip in July with their four childrenNorth, 8, Holy, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2 at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco to see a new exhibit from teamLab, an immersive digital art collective based in Tokyo whose family work they previously visited in Japan in 2019. The CEO of Skims also made surprise appearances at West’s two album listening nights in Atlanta this month, wearing outfits coordinated with the rapper’s stage costumes, proving that even though their romantic relationship is over, their creative relationship has only just begun. More great stories from Vanity Show Behind the scenes of the emblematic portrait of Anthony Bourdains

