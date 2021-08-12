Performers may require proof of vaccination, Covid test in local amphitheatres run by Live Nation

Live Nation has hosted several sold-out concerts at Riverfront Park in Wilmington, with around 7,200 people and no mask requirements. Now that Covid-19 is back on the rise, it is introducing a policy of optional testing or vaccines for its artists. (Photo from Port City Daily / Alexandria Sands Williams)

WILMINGTON As Covid-19 reappears across the country, Live Nation, the entertainment company that manages events at the Live Oak Pavilion and Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington, has announced that it is allowing and encouraging artists to demand proof of vaccination or negative test results to access their shows. . At this point, no artist traveling to Wilmington has confirmed whether he would take this precaution.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino shared details of the new practice last week in a letter to his staff. Instead of testing negative, clients should be fully immunized.

“Please note that artists will decide if they want this option on their show,” wrote a spokesperson for Live Nation in an email to Port City Daily. “We are encouraging it and seeing a lot of momentum towards this model.”

The news also said that as of October 4, Live Nation employees in the United States should be vaccinated to enter company events, places or offices, with a few exceptions. The letter explained that Live Nation would reopen its offices for flexible working in the coming weeks.

These moves by the concert promoter come as the delta variant of Covid-19 once again has cases on the rise. Locally, New Hanover County’s weekly case count has more than quadrupled in two weeks. More than 500 people have tested positive in the first eight days of the month. While most cases are among the unvaccinated, a small fraction of the fully vaccinated population gets breakthrough infections.

Meanwhile, Live Nation continued to fully reserve the Live Oak Pavilion at Riverfront Park, a new outdoor amphitheater. The recently opened room can accommodate up to 7,200 people. Five of the six shows, with the exception of one canceled GRiZ performance, have sold out since the first gig, from Widespread Panic in mid-July to Miranda Lambert last weekend. Rock band Train performed in the venue last Tuesday and was the first show not to be fully booked.

The Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, the smaller open-air twin site, also hosts performances with up to 1,200 participants.

According to the CEO’s letter to staff, Live Nation is experiencing a demand for concerts and festivals that is exceeding expectations. The city of Wilmington told the Port City Daily in June that the local ticket market would have been much stronger than expected; the estimated attendance for the 2021 concert season was 130,000, which is 50,000 more than Live Nation anticipated during the design phase of Riverfront Park.

At this time, no face covering is required at outdoor sites. However, a growing list of organizations and companies are beginning to reintroduce mask policies in indoor facilities.

On the first weekend of August, Live Nation demanded either a negative test or a vaccination card at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. On the second day of the festival, organizers announced that they would apply the masks in indoor spaces for the remaining two days, based on advice from the state’s public health department.

I think what we are seeing is a shift towards increasing requirements for entry of people who have been tested or fully vaccinated. We did it at Lollapalooza last weekend with great success, ”Live Nation President and CFO Joe Berchtold said on an August 3 earnings call. “Over 90% of people were fully immunized, which I thought was a great signal in terms of commitment and support for people to get immunized to attend these shows. “

(Update: Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Department of Public Health reported at a press conference that 203 recent cases of Covid-19 are bound at Lollapalooza. The festival attracted around 385,000 participants.)

Two headliners who came to Raleigh with Live Nation in September announced they would take precaution at their concerts: Maroon 5 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Walnut Creek and The Killers at Red Hat Amphitheater.

On Wednesday, it does not appear that the artists touring Wilmington have responded to Live Nations’ new policy. Port City Daily contacted nearly every upcoming artist and received few responses, none of which shared a firm decision. Yet in recent months, a few artists who have come to town have been promoting vaccines.

Phishs founding member Trey Anastasio, who plays in Wilmington on September 24, performed to a crowd of 2,700 vaccinated-only people at the Beacon Theater in New York City last June. All over 16 who entered had to show proof of vaccination. Phish also encouraged people via its website get vaccinated before their summer shows, noting that social distancing in venues is impossible.

In April, country singer Brett Eldredge, who visits Riverfront Park on October 14, shared a photo of himself being shot. Twitter, writing: Getting vaccinated is rock and roll. Thank you very much to all the healthcare workers and everyone who is helping us through this crazy race! One more step towards the. . . staggggge where should we come and play first?

Live Oak Pavilion has 12 more concerts and two stand-up comedy numbers scheduled until the fall.

