Meet the team at Daily Khabar, a news and entertainment portal connecting Punjabis in New Zealand





In the news world, news portals, daily channels and other platforms play their part in disseminating news and information. If you live far from your place of origin, such platforms connect people of your liking and land very easily and one of those names is Daily khabar, which remains the only Indian news portal in New Zealand connecting people from that country and Asia in a foreign nation. As you dig, you find different people playing different roles! Daily khabar is one of the leading news websites in foreign countries like New Zealand, which connects Indians far from their homelands. He provided Desi news content to Desi people in foreign land. It is the people behind this news portal that have made the site so popular in a foreign location, especially thousands of miles away. So all the people who seem to be staying behind this site are like below: Sharandeep singh – It starts with the CEO and founder of Daily Khabar. Ranjha Rajan – versatile actor, RJ and presenter Ranjha Rajan is the creative director of this news portal. Baljinder Singh | – Editor-in-chief and presenter of the Daily Khabar New Zealand, covering global and local news. Harmeek singh – News anchor for Daily Khabar. He is the host of a popular Web Show – Khabar Te Nazar, which has remained New Zealand’s most popular Web Show. This program covers world and international news as well as several popular press articles. Gurinder Singh– a host of a famous web show -NZ DAIRY) and he acts as the host of the show and raised it in popularity by interviewing famous personalities, famous businessmen and rising stars . Rajwinder kaur – is a presenter of the famous Web Show -SAFAR E ZINDAGI in which Rajwinder calls out people like wrestlers, students, social workers and successful people etc. to interview. NZ Ammy – is a presenter of the popular web show called The Talent Cafe. Ammy remains the host of the show and she features popular singers, book authors, screenwriters, sportsmen and filmmakers to name a few. Read also: Ministers together offer Taliban domination Raman kumar– is a video editor / graphic designer / social media manager for Daily Khabar. He manages various video news programs for the Daily Khabar. He also takes care of uploading / editing / uploading visual content to various Daily Khabar social media channels including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok and Snapchat. Hence, he also deals with different social media creations such as graphic design, photo editing and advertising graphics. In addition, he also remains the administrator of DK’s social media channels and takes care of the daily updating of some of the content.

