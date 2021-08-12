Special ‘star’ guest coming to Fremont for the free Comic Cook Day





Thousands of comics will be handed out on Saturday on the 20th anniversary of Free Comic Day. Rupp’s Comics, 335 N. Ohio Ave., Fremont, will be celebrating the event, according to owner Chris Rupp. The free day, initially held in May, has been postponed to August 14 due to COVID-19. Following:Rupp’s Honors Free Comic Dook Day with 20 Year Celebration Gift “Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community. Bringing everyone together, finding books for everyone, promoting literacy and seeing people of all ages – children, teens and adults – share our passion for comics is amazing. »Ruppsaïd. Even if you’ve never purchased a comic before, we welcome everyone to Rupps Comics… there are so many amazing comics this year and we can’t wait to share them. “ ‘STAR WARS’:Boba Fett’s new ‘Star Wars’ comic gets exclusive coverage only at Rupp’s Comics “Star Wars” artist Brian Rood on hand to sign books Unique to Fremont Comic Book Day will be “Star Wars” artist Brian Rood, who will be on hand to sign autographs throughout the day, including his “Star Wars War of the Bounty” exclusive Rupps comic book variant. Hunters “. The free comics will feature some of the biggest names in the industry and be aimed at readers of all ages. Rupp said the event has grown over the years and has become a big part of the comic book industry. With awesome titles like ‘Amazing Spider-Man’, ‘Batman’, ‘Hulk & Avengers’, ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’, ‘Archie’, ‘Star Wars’, ‘Smurfs’ and ‘The Boys’ book for everyone , said Rupp. Comics are a fun and enduring form of entertainment that readers of all ages can immerse themselves in as the imagination comes to life. Whether popular comics, movies, TV shows, or video games, there is something for everyone. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

