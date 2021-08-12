AEG concert halls will require vaccines or negative COVID testsExBulletin







toggle legend Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images Some of the country’s most recognizable concert halls will soon need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter. AEG Presents, the world’s second-largest live music company, announced today that it will begin implementing a new vaccination policy at the 48 clubs and theaters it owns or operates around the country. This includes the Webster Hall in New York, the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, the Bluebird Theater in Denver, and others. The policy will also cover festivals hosted by AEG Presents, including Coachella, Firefly and Day N Vegas. The new rules will come into full force on October 1. The ad did not specify a masking policy. In a statement announcing the policy, AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano said, “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about the direction of our business and our country. The Delta variant, combined with reluctance to vaccinate, pushes us in the wrong direction. again. “ The live music industry was set to return to normal with the launch of music tours and festivals across the country. But the delta variant dampened that initial burst of excitement. Concerts have been canceled due to positive COVID tests, shows have been delayed, even AEG’s New Orleans Jazz Fest has been canceled this year due to an increase in COVID cases across Louisiana. “Some state regulations may exceed our mandate, or some artists may not want to immediately join the plan,” AEG Presents general counsel Shawn Trell said in the press release. “But we know that using our platform to take a strong position on vaccinations can have an impact.” AEG’s rival, Live Nation, has taken a different path. According to Variety, it is letting the artists make individual decisions about whether to make demands during their performances. AEG Presents policy applies only to clubs, theaters and festivals that it owns or operates. A company spokesperson said AEG will request it on behalf of its touring artists when they perform at non-AEG venues.

