Two Wu-Tang Clan affiliates, cousins ​​of Ol Dirty Bastard, shot dead in Portland





STATEN ISLAND, NY Two rap artists affiliated with the Wu-Tang Clan were shot and killed in Portland on Tuesday, OregonLive.com reported, sister site Advance / SILive.coms. Odion Turner, 50, known as 12 OClock, and David Turner, 45, known as Murdock, were shot dead at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and died at the scene, the police station said. Portland in a statement. Release. Four other people were injured in the shooting, including a victim who is currently suffering life-threatening injuries, police said. Odion Turner and David Turner, who are both cousins, were also blood relatives of Ol Dirty Bastard, a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan who died in 2004, his son, Young Dirty Bastard, said. The rap group was born from the Park Hill Houses in Clifton. Rip to my older cousins, his Instagram said Publish. They were my father’s closest blood ties, my two older cousins ​​have just been murdered. The Turner cousins ​​were part of a band called Brooklyn Zu who debuted with a 1995 record Ol Dirty Bastard, Hot New Hip Hop reported. XXL Review reported in 2008 that Ol Dirty Bastard, real name Russel Jones, was one of the band members alongside the two Turner cousins. The Oregonian / OregonLive reported that relatives said the duo grew up in Brooklyn before moving to Portland. Police said officers responded to a call for shots fired on a street in northeast Portland around 5:20 a.m. and found several shooting victims, including Odion and David Turner. The agents secured the scene and searched the area for suspects, but the search ended without result. Odion Turner’s younger brother Stephon Turner told the Oregonian / OregonLive he believed the double homicide was motivated by jealousy, lust, hatred and greed. The police investigation is ongoing.

