Immersive exhibit opens at Stanley Marketplace – CBS Denver





AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – In their latest immersive experience, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts opened “Van Gogh Alive” at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. The fully immersive experience captivates visitors into the artistic spirit of Vincent Van Gogh by bringing several of his iconic paintings to life. READ MORE: As school starts over and kids adjust to new sleep schedules, here are some tips for parents in Colorado The paid experience offers people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds the opportunity to see Van Gogh’s works from a different perspective. The exhibition is divided into three different rooms, each giving visitors the opportunity to physically place themselves in paintings from over 130 years ago. “Arts and culture can be interpreted in so many different ways,” said John Ekeberg, executive director of the Broadway Cabaret division for DCPA. “Arts and culture enrich our lives. “ Ekeberg told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas that “Van Gogh Alive” gave DCPA another opportunity to bring the arts to the community, rather than relying on the community to always come to the arts in downtown Denver. In its mission to expose as many people as possible to the arts, especially from diverse backgrounds, the DCPA felt that the exhibition would fit better into a setting like the Stanley Marketplace. “It’s a unique type of immersive experience,” Ekeberg said. Those behind the experience created a way to bring movement and more to paintings of the 1800s. The artwork receives a sense of life as the movement animation is developed. added to parts. READ MORE: AEG Presents to Require Proof of Full Vaccination at 6 Major Colorado Venues Some smells are added to the rooms to create the atmosphere. And, two different rooms allow visitors to physically touch each other and place themselves in recreated settings designed to imitate Van Gogh’s paintings. “(The creators) are taking this very traditional art form and modernizing it using high resolution videos, animation, beautiful music to really bring it together into a complete experience that audience members get lost in,” Ekeberg said. “Van Gogh living is a very unique project for us. Generally, it is more common for us to sell tickets for theatrical events in fixed seat theaters. It’s an incredibly cool event where the audience, rather than sitting in a fixed seat, is allowed to wonder and explore throughout the experience. People of all ages and backgrounds were seen immersing themselves in the exhibit. “His work captures the imaginations of so many people from such diverse backgrounds,” Ekeberg said. “The moving images and their immersion only capture the imagination of anyone. “ Van Gogh Alive will be at the Stanley Marketplace until September 26, 2021. CBS4 Denver is a proud media sponsor of DCPA. Tickets can be found here. “Experiencing beauty in a way we might not have had before is almost more relevant than ever,” Ekeberg said. NO MORE NEWS: Colorado Secretary of State: Mesa County Clerk Authorized “Disturbing Security Breach in Elections Office”

