Friday the 13th Howl-O-Scream ticket offer at Busch Gardens

Superstitions aside, this Friday the 13th may be a lucky day for fans of the horrors of Halloween at Busch Gardens. The theme park has a 24-hour sale that gets you four tickets to Howl-O-Scream for less than $ 25 each.

Howl-O-Scream, Tampas’ biggest haunted event, is gearing up to open on September 10 and will run on select nights through October 31 with haunted houses, themed food and drink, and elaborately costumed monsters sticking out of the bushes as you pass through the dark theme park.

Fear is best with friends, a press release from the park said, announcing that for just 24 hours fans can get big discounts to build their scary squad.

Starting at midnight, a package of four One Night Howl-O-Scream tickets can be purchased for $ 99. That’s $ 24.75 each, up to 75% savings. Tickets can be used any night of the event after hours, which currently sells for between $ 31 and $ 45 depending on the night.

The park, which only offered outdoor lairs last year, is bringing back three new haunted houses called Witch of the Woods, The Forgotten, and Cell Block Zombies. It’s in addition to the open-air fear zones called Voodoo, with ravenous werewolves and wizards; Skeleton Crew which features shipwrecked pirates; and In the Shadows which plays with myths and ghost stories that have gathered in the woods.

Drop prices expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday, but a press release from the park said fans who follow Howl-O-Scream on social media will have the option to start the sale early by following Howl-O-Scream on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Visit HowlOScreamTampa.com.

Note that Howl-O-Scream is aimed at a mature audience, with images of violence, gore, and gore. No disguise is allowed.