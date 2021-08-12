UMS announces COVID health policy requiring vaccines or negative test results

With the return of the Underground Music Showcase just around the corner, the local music scene appears to be recovering from the damage done in 2020. However, while in many ways life in Denver is like it was before the pandemic , we are not out of the woods yet. Aiming to keep live music as safe as possible in these unprecedented times, UMS announced its COVID and health policy to ensure the safety of festival-goers, groups and event staff during this year’s event.

The policy requires everyone present to provide either proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results. If you are fully vaccinated all you will need to enter the UMS this summer is your ID and the documentation that shows your vaccination status a photo of your vaccination card stored in your phone will work just fine.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are always welcome to participate in all the entertainment. While these tests are nasty, thankfully they’re easy and free to get, making it a relatively straightforward step to attend UMS this year. Festival-goers will either need a negative COVID-19 test that shows results within the 72-hour window before the start of UMS, or a negative COVID antigen test, which must show a negative result 24 hours before the festival.

In addition to this precaution, many UMS staff will wear masks during the event. Although masks are encouraged in indoor spaces due to proximity, they are not mandatory for participants. To further ensure health and safety, UMS will also add a few more hand washing stations around Broadway and ensure there is plenty of hand sanitizer throughout the weekend.

UMS will continue to work with local authorities to make this year’s event as safe as possible. Event policies and procedures are subject to change in accordance with updated local guidelines and directives. For the most recent information on the festival, visit the website website.