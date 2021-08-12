Entertainment
UMS announces COVID health policy requiring vaccines or negative test results
With the return of the Underground Music Showcase just around the corner, the local music scene appears to be recovering from the damage done in 2020. However, while in many ways life in Denver is like it was before the pandemic , we are not out of the woods yet. Aiming to keep live music as safe as possible in these unprecedented times, UMS announced its COVID and health policy to ensure the safety of festival-goers, groups and event staff during this year’s event.
The policy requires everyone present to provide either proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results. If you are fully vaccinated all you will need to enter the UMS this summer is your ID and the documentation that shows your vaccination status a photo of your vaccination card stored in your phone will work just fine.
Those who are not fully vaccinated are always welcome to participate in all the entertainment. While these tests are nasty, thankfully they’re easy and free to get, making it a relatively straightforward step to attend UMS this year. Festival-goers will either need a negative COVID-19 test that shows results within the 72-hour window before the start of UMS, or a negative COVID antigen test, which must show a negative result 24 hours before the festival.
In addition to this precaution, many UMS staff will wear masks during the event. Although masks are encouraged in indoor spaces due to proximity, they are not mandatory for participants. To further ensure health and safety, UMS will also add a few more hand washing stations around Broadway and ensure there is plenty of hand sanitizer throughout the weekend.
UMS will continue to work with local authorities to make this year’s event as safe as possible. Event policies and procedures are subject to change in accordance with updated local guidelines and directives. For the most recent information on the festival, visit the website website.
Sources
2/ https://303magazine.com/2021/08/ums-covid-policy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]