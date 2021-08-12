PBS and Ken Burns promise to improve diversity among filmmakersExBulletin



toggle legend Justin Altman / PBS

As a creator of popular documentaries for public television such as Baseball and Civil war, Ken Burns often seems to be the face of documentary filmmaking at PBS.

So when Burns faced reporters at a virtual press conference on Wednesday, he was asked a probing question: Does he “take offense” at being seen as an example of “privilege?” white producer ”after more than 140 filmmakers signed an open letter to PBS citing it as an example of how the service unfairly puts white creators ahead?

“I didn’t take it personally at all,” said Burns, speaking on the PBS portion of the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, touting his upcoming four-part series on boxing champion Muhammad. Ali. “We’re going to take care of that and we’ll figure out how to do it right and do a better job. I’m personally committing to that.… How could you get mad that there could be more empowerment, could there be more representation, could there be more stories to tell? ”

His response saying, in essence, that we are doing a good job, but that we will work hard to do better reflects the reaction of the Public Broadcasting Service.

On Tuesday, PBS revealed $ 11 million in grants for diversity initiatives, including funding for mentorship programs, a short video series on science and technology issues featuring black and Hispanic communicators, and several new digital series. featuring a diversity of designers. The department has also hired a new Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

But at least one of the filmmakers who signed the open letter, published in March, remained skeptical, saying the initiatives announced so far do not set specific targets for diversity levels or reveal detailed information. on the diversity of major projects on PBS.

Citing data from the Burns website, the open letter noted that it has created around 211 hours of programming for PBS over 40 years, thanks to an exclusive relationship with the service that will last until at least 2022.

A spokesperson for PBS responded by saying that over the past five years, PBS has aired 58 hours of Burns programming and 74 hours of projects by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., an African-American scholar, director, producer. executive and program facilitator as The black church and Finding your roots.

Still, producer Grace Lee has expressed her concerns. PBS has not revealed the kind of data needed to judge its progress on systemic change.

We asked PBS for transparency and accountability around the data, and those announcements kind of missed the meaning of the questions we asked.

“We asked PBS for transparency and accountability around the data, and those announcements kind of missed the point of the questions we asked,” said Lee, a producer of the PBS documentary. Asian Americans. She is also a member of Beyond inclusion, the group that wrote the open letter; a non-profit collective of non-fiction filmmakers and executives led by indigenous black people and people of color (BIPOC).

“We don’t see any answers on how this will lead to structural change,” added Lee. “You can’t solve deep-rooted structural problems with a few months of thought from the same people who created the system in the first place.”

The problem is who controls the non-fiction stories told on PBS and which stories or filmmakers receive the most financial support.

PBS President Says She “Didn’t Fully Understand” The Problem

PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger said she convened a diversity council within the department to look at issues of diversity, equity and inclusion last year, few time after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer launched a global calculation of civil rights.

But the Beyond Inclusion letter convinced Kerger that even mid-career filmmakers of color with some success felt disenfranchised. And inclusion issues extended beyond PBS to producers and the companies that bring programming to the service.



toggle legend Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“When that letter came, it really made me stop and think, let’s dig a little deeper,” she added. “Let’s really take a look at the organization. Let’s see if there are other ways of being the kind of organization that drives all the stories forward.”

Kerger announced a series of diversity initiatives on Tuesday in a virtual press conference during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour. Among them: partnership with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to donate $ 5.5 million to Firelight Media, a non-profit organization founded by black filmmakers Stanley Nelson and Marcia Smith, to fund scholarships and mentorship programs supporting filmmakers from under-represented groups.

CPB will also provide a grant of $ 3 million to PBS digital studios for up to 15 new digital series featuring a diversity of content creators on platforms like YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. National Science Foundation to Grant $ 2.5 Million to PBS Digital Studios to Create Short YouTube Videos on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, Focusing on Black and Hispanic Communicators .

PBS will require producers to define their own diversity and inclusion plans for projects, by setting objectives and possibly explaining whether they have been achieved. And PBS has hired a new Senior Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion, Cecilia Loving.

When asked about PBS’s current diversity numbers, Kerger cited a service website area which lists a few figures, including: 35% of its prime-time programming for 2021 was produced by creators from BIPOC and 41% featured talent from BIPOC. Among its workforce, 40% identify as BIPOC against 35% in 2016 and 28% of its managers.

Researching diversity data with context

The Beyond Inclusion open letter asked for different numbers: the hours of PBS programming over the past 10 years created by BIPOC filmmakers versus whites; the percentage of spending on PBS programs over the past 10 years that went to projects led by BIPOC filmmakers and a list of production companies, among the top 25 organizations that produce the most programs for PBS, are led by creators of BIPOC.

Lee noted that none of the initiatives PBS announced on Tuesday outlined specific diversity goals or provided details on how or whether data collected from producers would be made public (Kerger said the data would likely appear. in a more general report similar to the figures already published on its website).

“One of the reasons data is important is that we need to know the benchmarks against which to measure success or failure,” Lee said. “We are going to take [the recent announcements] as a sign that the pressure we apply is working. And that encourages us to keep asking these questions until we are satisfied with the answers. “

I have, throughout my professional life, tried to tell the story of this country in an inclusive way. … But I do not accept that only people from a particular background can tell certain stories about our past, especially in the United States of America.

Burns noted that the staff who assembled his docuseries into four parts Mohamed Ali was 40 percent people of color and 53 percent women. When asked if PBS should have hired a non-white storyteller to direct a major documentary project about one of the most important black sports stars / civil rights activists, the filmmaker resisted the idea.

“I have, throughout my professional life, tried to tell the story of this country in an inclusive way,” Burns added. “It means talking about race and trying to tell stories from multiple angles … But I don’t accept that only people from a particular background can tell certain stories about our past, especially in the United States of America. . “