New Elvis Presley Barbie Doll Celebrates Iconic King Look





The swinging-pelvis singer and the curvy plastic doll came together in Elvis Week 2021 as a collection of Mattel’s new “Elvis PresleyBarbie Doll”, a wedding of American icons that features the Queen of Dolls from mode in one of the famous king scenes. outfits. “When Elvis Presley emerged on the music scene, he introduced the world to his unique sound and signature moves,” reports a press release from Mattel Creations, the “high collector’s platform” of toy company Mattel. . Barbie pays homage to the legendary ‘King of Rock’ N ‘Roll’ with an Elvis Presley Barbie doll featuring a sleek pompadour ponytail and wearing an outfit inspired by her iconic ‘American Eagle’ jumpsuit. Elvis Week 2021: Here are some events King fans won’t want to miss “Like the original he wore to concerts, the outfit is adorned with sparkling red, gold and blue eagles, has an attached cape, red sash, sash and bell bottoms.” The doll is also accompanied by a “Certificate of Authenticity”. In contrast, the eyelashes, according to the doll’s vital statistics, are “painted”. The “body type” is “Gigi Hadid,” referring to model Gigi Hadid, who inspired a Barbie line in 2017. (“Blonde bombshell OG has a new roster buddy,” fashion site Grazia reported. ) Released Wednesday, the new Elvis Presley Barbie doll that costs $ 50 is the latest creation in a relationship between Mattel and Elvis Presley Enterprises that dates back about 25 years. In fact, some of the Barbie-branded Elvis collectibles don’t even feature Barbie. In 2008, Mattel released the “Barbie Elvis and Priscilla Doll Set,” which featured “replicas” of Presley and her bride dolls, dressed in outfits inspired by the clothes worn by Elvis and Priscilla at their Las Vegas wedding. in 1967. (The groom wore a “black cashmere-print tuxedo,” according to Mattel.) Learn more about Elvis:Think you know everything about the king? Try to answer these trivial questions Other Barbie-branded Elvisdolls featured replicas of the King in outfits inspired by “Blue Hawaii”, the “68 Comeback” special, the album cover “Elvis’ Gold Records Volume 2” (gold lam) and “The Army Years”. Introduced in 1996, the “Barbie Loves Elvis Giftset” associated the King with Barbie rather than Priscilla. According to Mattel, the Barbie “is dressed as a fan-worshiping Elvis in the 1950s. She attends a live rock concert and hopes to receive an autograph from the“ King of Rock’n Roll. ”She even holds a picture. Elvis! Produced with the retrospective look of the first Barbie dolls, our daughter looks fabulous in her 1950s-inspired fashion. Her set includes pink sweater, pink scarf, black skirt decorated with Elvis memorabilia, white socks and saddle shoes, Elvis doll, meanwhile, “looks like she’s ready to pull on her famous gold tank top over a black shirt and pants.” At the movie theater :Elvis is still a movie star in 2021. Here’s a guide to his onscreen “appearances” And then there was the 2011 “Barbie Loves Elvis” doll, which, like the new doll, presents Barbie as a sort of “tribute artist” to Elvis. Or, to quote Mattel’s publicity material: “Barbie doll artistically reinterprets the ‘king of rock and roll’ … dressed in the iconic golden Elvis costume.” As usual, Elvis said it best. As he sang in the song “Lover Doll” in 1958: “I’m so glad I found you / I never thought the dolls were adults / I’ll tie you a ribbon / Wrap you up and take you home. “I would never treat you badly / Like a rejected broken toy / Love doll I love you madly / Let me be your boy lover …”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.commercialappeal.com/story/news/2021/08/12/new-elvis-presley-barbie-doll-elvis-week-2021/8106369002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos