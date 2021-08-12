A piece of Prince Charles and Princess Dianas wedding cake just sold for over $ 2,500





On Thursday, a 40-year-old cake from Princess Diana and Prince charlesThe 1981 marriage was sold for 1,850 ($ 2,565). According to CNN, the sum was well above the 300-500 ($ 416 – $ 693) that the Cirencester, England auction house Dominic Winters Auctioneers expected to make. It seemed to really capture the imaginations of many people and wallets, auctioneer Chris Albury told the store, adding that the 28-ounce coin was from an official cake sent to royal staff after the wedding. Albury said the cake, which features a horseshoe design and red, white, blue and gold coat of arms, was well preserved in plastic wrap in a cake pan. It’s a good selling point for stretch film, he said. It is an object that will last. The cake, which was originally sent to Clarence House staff member Moyra Smith, was first sold at auction in 2008, when it cost almost $ 2,000. When the cake arrived at Clarence House, Moyra was told she could have a slice of the first floor to keep for herself, Albury said. Today at the time. This piece is special because it comes from the cake sent to the Queen Mother at Clarence House. Moyra must have been highly regarded by the royal family for receiving this top slice of the cake. Over the past decade, the aftermarket for royal wedding cakes has been booming. In 2013, a piece of cake from two years of the marriage of Prince william and Kate Middleton was sold for $ 4,160 to an anonymous buyer. A handful of preserved slices from Charles and Dianas’ wedding also came up for auction, including an alcohol-soaked fruit cake in a commemorative box. But Albury noted that the coin that sold on Thursday is unusual because of its large size. I haven’t seen anyone else trying to sell something like this, he said. It’s a big chunk. More great stories from Vanity Show Behind the scenes of the emblematic portrait of Anthony Bourdains

