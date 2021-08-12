COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for participants





You’ve heard the old adage “the show must go on”, haven’t you? Well, AEG, the second largest concert organizer in the United States, has made the bold move to require proof of vaccination at all of its locations, which includes the new PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, opening scheduled for the end of the month. The company tweeted an updated vaccination policy to ensure the safety of fans, performers and live event organizers, which reads: “AEG Presents will require full proof of vaccination for spectators and staff at the event at all of our venues and festivals. The vaccination policy, limited only as required by law, will be fully in effect nationwide no later than October 1, 2021. … “ Following:Cincinnati 2021 Concert Calendar Following:Top 5 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend: August 13-15 The PromoWest pavilion at Ovation (@OvationPavilion) also tweeted: “This policy will be in effect from our first show on August 29th.” In addition to the PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, AEG owns and / or operates a number of major US festivals including Coachella, Stagecoach, Hangout, Firefly, and Electric Forest, as well as an array of venues across the country. Ohio venues include A&R Music Bar, Express Live !, Newport Music Hall and the Basement in Columbus and the Agora in Cleveland. AEG’s updated policy says the reason the vaccination requirement will not go into effect until October 1 is to give everyone the opportunity to be fully vaccinated. “This gives everyone seven weeks from our announcement to go past the date they are considered ‘fully vaccinated’ (two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks after a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine) when the policy goes into effect. “ By October 1, spectators will be required to provide proof of vaccination, either a physical or digital copy of the COVID-19 vaccination record, or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of the event. What if you forget your proof of vaccination? “You won’t enter. So please don’t. For those who do not wish to be vaccinated, AEG says it will have an update on the limited availability of reimbursements, guided by local regulations, closer to October 1. List of shows at Pavillon PromoWest at Ovation August 29: Kesha, Betty Who. September 2: Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts. September 3: WEBN fireworks launch party in the west and south, night 1: dead man theory, 10 years old. September 4: WEBN West and South Fireworks Launch Party, Night 2: Atreyu, Nonpoint, Tetrarch, Another Day Dawns. September 10: An unforgettable day, The ghost inside, The devil dresses in Prada. September 14: The Avett brothers. September 18: Gradins, Claude. September 20: The killers. Sept. 21: Resumption Sunday, Thursday. September 22: Faith No More, F *** ed Up. Sep 23: Yung Bleu, Ann Marie. September 25: Jelly Roll. September 30: JohnnySwim, Katelyn Tarver. October 1: Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, Hirie. October 6: The Struts. October 8: Polo G. October 12: Angels and waves, Bad suns. October 14: Russ. October 15: Kip Moore, Triston Marez. October 23: Bianca Del Rio. November 20: Chevelle. November 27: Starset, The Word Alive, All Good Things. December 4: Dangerous presented by Damascus. December 5: Chvrches, Donna Missel. December 10: Jordan Davis, Seaforth, MacKenzie Porter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2021/08/12/promowest-pavilion-ovation-vaccination-required-all-shows/8112904002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos