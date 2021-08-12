Cherry Creek Food & Wine, Maria Bamford’s Return to Denver and More





Fight hunger with food (and wine) Until August 14. The 12th annual Cherry Creek North Food & Wine, which kicked off Aug. 11 and runs through Aug. 14, has been redesigned for 2021, organizers said. It’s not uncommon during the pandemic, but it’s for a very good cause: this year, a percentage of the proceeds will benefit Food for Thought Denver and its “mission to fight child hunger in the Denver community,” according to organizers. Along with this, a host of premium food and wine vendors participate in the four-day event, which features small bites, seminars and demonstrations, as well as a large tasting session at Fillmore Square to close it – with a focus this year on local chefs and mixologists. See the list of participating restaurants, the schedule and more at ccnfoodandwine.com. Boulder’s fringe moves to the center Until August 22. Directory Boulder Fringe International Festival Long has drawn inspiration from its namesake Edinburgh Fringe Festival, reserving diverse, and groundbreaking independent artists in a theatrical melee of drama, laughter and weirdness. The August 11-22 event – presented in “new formats, live and virtual,” according to the organizers – includes dozens of artistic performances and opportunities to learn about emerging trends in the art world. Tickets are affordable at $ 6 to $ 12 per show, and sometimes there’s even a free event, like Friday, August 13 at 7 p.m., “Triple Bypass: Three Ten Minute Plays About Living for Death and Dying for Life.” Each day features a dozen more shows to choose from, including late-night options. Visit boulderfringe.com for the full lineup and participating artists. The shows take place at Boulder Junkyard Social Club, The Spark, Dairy Arts Center, DV8 Distilleryand other places. Go wild for the Boulder Rez Marathon On Saturday. Put on your running shoes: your chance to set your personal summer record is here. On Saturday August 14, BBSC Endurance welcomes the Boulder Rez Marathon, with a 10K, 3/4 marathon, half marathon, marathon relay and, of course, a marathon. The course for all events is mostly flat, with 200 feet of elevation gain in the marathon as you weave your way through dirt roads and trails. The eventful day begins at Boulder Reservoir at 6 a.m. for package pickup, and the marathon starts at 7.15 a.m. Prices start at $ 55 for the 10k and increase to $ 110 for the marathon. Tickets for the event are at flatironsevents.com. For more information, package pickup, race day registration and tee times, visit bbscendurance.com or contact [email protected] 5565 51st Street, Boulder. The beautiful twisted mind of Maria Bamford August 19-21. Veteran stand-up Maria bamford, a darling of nerds and hardcore critics, has remade his craft over the years with painfully intimate (and hilarious) portrayals of mental illness and family life. From her tours, web specials and short films to her Netflix sitcom, “Lady Dynamite,” Bamford’s unique and highly malleable voice has helped advance the craft and art form. She also has a sick and irreverent sense of humor – a trait many good comedians share. As part of his first dates in Denver since the start of the pandemic, Bamford will make the headlines Comedy Works South, from Thursday August 19 to August 21. Tickets are $ 30 and the shows are held at the Landmark Development in Greenwood Village, 5345 Landmark Place. Visit comedyworks.com or call 720-274-6800 to find out more. – John Wenzel: 303-954-1642 or [email protected] Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news straight to your inbox.

