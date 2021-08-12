Britney Spears’ dad says he will step down as curator





On Thursday, Mr Spears said he would step down when the time comes. But in their largely provocative case, his lawyers also criticized Mr. Rosengart for what they called his inability to review the history of this guardianship in order to concretely understand what really happened or to resolve the problems. cooperatively in the weeks since he took over the business. , noting that he had not yet had full access to court records. If the public knew all the facts about Ms Spears’ personal life, her father’s lawyers wrote down, not only her ups but also her downs, all the addiction and mental health issues she struggled with, and all the challenges of the Conservatorship, they would praise Mr. Spears for the work he did, not vilify him. But the public doesn’t know all the facts, and they don’t have a right to know, so there will be no public redemption for Mr. Spears. Mr Spears also spent more than half of the 13-page dossier targeting his ex-wife and Ms Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, who recently backed the singer in court after years outside the outskirts of the country. guardianship. Lawyers for Mr Spears have accused her of not accepting the extent to which Ms Spears has had addiction and mental health issues or the level of care and treatment she needs. Instead of criticizing Mr Spears, Lynne should thank him for ensuring Ms Spears’ well-being and persevering through years of tenure requiring his attention 365/24/7, long days and sometimes late nights. , to face the day. today’s and urgent matters, the lawyers wrote. Gladstone N. Jones, an attorney for Lynne Spears, said on Thursday that the singer’s mother was delighted Jamie had agreed to step down, adding that Lynne had entered the guardianship to protect her daughter nearly three years ago. She accomplished what she set out to do. Lawyers for Mr Spearss have said that regardless of his official title, Mr Spears will always be Ms Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally and he will always look out for her best interests. The next status hearing is scheduled for September 29.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/12/arts/music/britney-spears-dad-conservatorship.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos