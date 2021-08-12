Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals to Require Proof of COVID Vaccination





Live entertainment agency AEG Presents, which operates the Coachella Music and Arts Festival as well as the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, will require proof of vaccination for anyone wishing to attend the company’s festivals or enter its theaters and clubs. AEG made the announcement Thursday morning, a day after announcing that it require full-time employees working in company offices in the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The agency’s vaccination policy, which business leaders said was in part due to the emerging Delta variant of COVID-19, will go into effect nationwide no later than October 1. We came to the conclusion that as a market leader it was up to us to take a real stance on vaccine status, said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and President of AEG Presents. Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about the direction of our company and our country. “ “The Delta variant, combined with the reluctance to vaccinate, pushes us in the wrong direction again,” added Marciano. “We realize that some people might see this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We are also aware maybe of an initial setback, but I’m confident and hope that at the end of the day we will be on the right side of history and do what’s best for artists, fans and event workers. “ Acceptable proof of vaccination includes a physical copy of a COVID-19 vaccination registration card, a digital copy of that card, or other locally authorized proof, according to the company. For children under 12, a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event will be required. Following:How to set up your California COVID-19 digital vaccine record and how to scan the QR code The company says it will accept medical and religious exemptions upon presentation of the necessary documents. Participants in the event are also “strongly encouraged” to wear a mask, regardless of local mask laws. The agency’s immunization policy will be “open,” meaning any potential changes will be guided by updates regarding infection rates, transmission data, variant developments, and local and federal regulations. Earlier this summer, event organizers announced that the Coachella Music Festival will run from April 15-17 and 22-24, 2022, while its country music counterpart Stagecoach will run from April 29 to May 1, 2022. . In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Goldenvoice President and CEO Paul Tollett has confirmed that Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine will be featured at Coachellain 2022, with a third headliner yet to be announced. AEG Presents owns or partners a wide range of venues and US festivals, including the New Yorks Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel, the Roxy and El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, the Firefly Music Festival, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. . “The message we want to send is simple and clear: the only way to be as safe as possible is to require everyone to be vaccinated,” said Shawn Trell, COO and General Counsel of AEG Presents. ready to make that full commitment, but will follow our lead. “ This is a developing story and will be updated.

