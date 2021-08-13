Jamie Spears agrees to retire from Britney Spears ConservatoryExBulletin







Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Kevin Winter / Getty Images After 13 years of controlling Britney Spears’ finances, Jamie Spears filed a document in Los Angeles Superior Court agreeing to step down as curator of his daughter’s estate. The move comes weeks after the singer filed a petition calling for her father to be removed from office and charged with abuse of guardianship. During court hearings over the past two months, the 39-year-old pop singer has repeatedly accused her father of using his estate and income for his own financial gain, and of using his position to “control her.” “. In the court document filed Thursday, Jamie Spears’ attorney Vivian Thoreen said there was “no real reason to suspend or remove him” from guardianship, “and that” he is very questionable that a change of curator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interest. “ “Nonetheless,” Thoreen continued, “even though Mr. Spears is the constant target of unwarranted attacks, he doesn’t think a public battle with his daughter over his continued service as a Tory would be in his best interest. . “ However, the file does not indicate a timetable for the departure of Jamie Spears. Instead, Thoreen wrote: “Mr. Spears is ready to step down when the time is right, but the transition must be ordered and include a resolution of the issues pending in court.” Jamie Spears’ departure comes less than three weeks after Britney Spears filed a request to remove her father from guardianship. In 2008, it was he who asked that the singer, then struggling with mental health problems, be placed in guardianship. Since then, he has been monitoring his daughter’s finances. According to Mathew Rosengart, the singer’s lawyer, the eldest Spears seems to have “benefited a lot” from being his daughter’s curator. Rosengart also asserted that “serious questions abound regarding Mr. Spears ‘potential misconduct, including conflicts of interest, abuse of trusteeship and the obvious dissipation of Ms. Spears’ fortune.” According to Rosengart, Jamie Spears paid himself percentages of his daughter’s income, despite not being her agent or manager. In the filing, Rosengart said Spears reduced gross and merchandise income from his daughter’s Las Vegas residence by 1.5%, amounting to at least $ 2.1 million. Jamie Spears also allegedly took a 2.95% commission on Britney Spears Fatal Woman tour in 2011, which totaled approximately $ 500,000. Rosengart also claimed that Elder Spears paid himself $ 16,000 a month, which is $ 2,000 more per month than his daughter receives, plus an additional $ 2,000 for office expenses. Britney Spears’ legal position has become a focal point for disability rights activists. Last month, the ACLU and 25 civil rights and disability activists filed an amicus brief with the Los Angeles court supporting the singer’s quest to choose her own lawyer, which she was granted. In a written statement sent to NPR, Mathew Rosengart said: “We are pleased that Mr Spears and his lawyer have admitted today in a case that he must be withdrawn. We are however disappointed with their attacks. shameful and reprehensible going on. on Mrs. Spears and others. “ Rosengart continued, “We look forward to continuing our thorough investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears and others, over the past 13 years, as he raked in millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and j look forward to taking the oath of office at Mr. Spears. filing in the near future. “

