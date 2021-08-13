Columbus Makes Art Presents Sonja Sheriff on Emphasizing a Face with Jewelry Design

With over 35 years of experience, jewelry artist Sonja Sheriff brings classic designs to Upper Arlington. Sonja will join over 100 other artists to exhibit her work this year Labor Day Arts Festival, Monday September 6.

Jodi: How many years have you been designing jewelry? What have you learned during these years?

Sonja: I have been designing and creating jewelry for over 35 years, while maintaining my own bespoke jewelry business of which I am very proud. Throughout each year, I continued to participate in several major art festivals in Ohio and in three to four of the surrounding states. I love to create clean, sculptural designs.

I like to design clean, classic and timeless jewelry. I don’t like busy or frou-frou. I love my job to complement a person’s eyes and the best facial features. I discovered a long time ago that not all shapes and sizes complement a person’s best features. An earring only looks as good as what you look at it. Your face is an existing composition and I always want to accentuate the best features of a person.

Sonja Sheriff and her jewelry designs

can be found at this year

Upper Arlington Labor Day Festival of the Arts.

Jodi: How did your artistic career start?

Sonja: My love of the arts began when I was a child. I loved collecting shiny rocks and uniquely shaped found objects to create sculptures. I also liked the art classes at school. I experimented with many different artistic forms and processes before enrolling in jewelry classes at the Columbus Cultural Arts Center. I loved making jewelry right away and started ordering hammers and metal texturing files after the first week of class. I had an excellent, very accomplished teacher. I just kept growing, creating and loving what I was doing. I couldn’t wait for my next class. I also took jewelry making classes in Florida.

Jodi: What inspires you?

Sonja: I keep learning new goldsmithing techniques and I always create new designs. I am extremely proud and honored whenever someone identifies my jewelry with its look and / or purchases it as a gift for a loved one. I take pride in creating jewelry that customers really look great in.

I am inspired by all that is good. I’m still like a kid at Christmas when it comes to designing and making jewelry. I think I can usually just look at someone and find out what would make their eyes pop and whether a particular earring would look good on them. I particularly like and appreciate the clients I have had for a long time as well as my new clients. I like it when they are excited about my job.

Jewelry designer Sonja Sheriffs set up the booth for the AU Labor Day Arts Festival.

Jodi: What do you love most about exhibiting at the Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival?

Sonja: I am proud to say that the AU Labor Day Arts Festival was the most important contribution to the start of my jewelry business and career by being the very first arts festival where I exhibited and sold my jewelry. I’m really looking forward to this year’s festival. Not only do I get to see many great fellow artists who also take part in many other shows that I do, but I also look forward to seeing the many returning patrons who faithfully support the Upper Arlington LDAF.

I also look forward to all the new people who will attend. I am fortunate to have several loyal clients who have become lifelong friends that I am really looking forward to seeing. The majority of the customers present are very loyal and dedicated and rarely miss this show. This show continued to have an excellent reputation as a high quality art show as well as a popular family event as it offers activities and entertainment.

In addition, my family and I are long-time residents of Upper Arlington. For many years, I attended the annual festival as a patron. However, being an exhibiting artist has been and remains one of my proudest accomplishments for which I will always be grateful.

See Sonjas’ work at booth # 37 this year Labor Day Arts Festival Monday, Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit upperarlingtonoh.gov/parks-recreation/labor-day-arts-festival.