Disgraced K-pop star Seungri sentenced to three years for prostitution







Seoul

CNN

– Former K-pop star Seungri was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday by a South Korean military court, more than two years after allegations of sexual assault first came to light in the country. The former member of the Big Bang had been charged without detention in 2020 for allegedly organizing prostitutes for investors, embezzlement, bribes, illegal gambling and violation of foreign exchange and food hygiene laws. Seungri, real name Lee Seung-hyun, was one of K-pop’s biggest stars before he stop radically entertainment industry in March 2019 after it emerged that he was under investigation into the aforementioned charges. The legal proceedings were conducted by a military tribunal, due to the fact that Seungri had performed his military service, a mandatory requirement for men in South Korea at the time of his arrest. Aflo Co. Ltd./Alamy Stock Photo Seungri in Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, in January 2020. Lee, who appeared in uniform before the Yongin Military Court, south of Seoul, shook his head as he listened to the sentence, which also included a fine of 1.15 billion won ($ 990,000), Reuters reported. Lee has denied most of the charges, according to Reuters. Seungris’ indictment and conviction were part of the bigger scandal called Burning Sun, involving a nightclub in Seoul’s glitzy Gangnam district. Seungri served on the club’s board of directors and oversaw its advertising. According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police, Burning Sun has been the scene of bribes, violence against customers, securing prostitutes for VIPs, rape, drug trafficking and drug use. Many women said they were assaulted or drugged at the club. Since the allegations, Burning Sun has closed its doors and a handful of prominent figures have been affected by the scandal. Further police investigation uncovered an online group chat that shared sexually explicit videos of women filmed without their knowledge and consent, leading to the conviction of two other K-pop stars Jung Joon -young and Choi Jong-hoon to six and five years in prison respectively. . People outside the entertainment industry, including a former police officer and nightclub employees, were also gunned down by the scandal. The scandal has prompted questions about how stars of South Korea’s multibillion-dollar entertainment industry treat women and reflects broader issues of illegal recordings, sexual harassment and voyeurism in society. South Korean. Reuters contributed to the report.

