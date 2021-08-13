How “Jeopardy!” »I had the decision of the host so, so badly



I’ll take epic and terrible ideas for $ 200

In perhaps the least inspired choice in game show history, Jeopardy! announced that he is replacing legendary host Alex Trebek with two successors: a guy few people have heard of it, and an actress who expressed questionable opinions about vaccines.

It’s hard to imagine a more disappointing result for a show that has been a mast on the air for nearly four decades.

The genius of Jeopardy! has always been its relatively low-stakes, politically neutral format that allows viewers to play at home. It’s fun for the whole family!

Even those grinning personal anecdotes told between the blocks reminded viewers that the people on TV weren’t special, they’re regular, boring nerds like you.

Clifton Prescod / CBS / Getty Images LeVar Burton was the unequivocal millennial favorite to host “Jeopardy!”

It had been a bittersweet year for the show and its fans. After Trebeks’ death late last year, 2021 began with superstar player Ken Jennings as the first of a guest ride. There were a lot of highlights along the way (Anderson Cooper and Aaron Rodgers) and lowlights (Dr. Oz). Millennial fans have unequivocally championed LeVar Burton, the man who stoked our intellectual curiosity as children, imploring us that we can be anything. take a look, it’s in a book on the reading rainbow.

At the very least, fans felt they deserved a fair and transparent process. Instead, we had Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer, replacing Trebek on a daily basis. Mayim Bialik, the second host, will be directing a spin-off series and a few prime-time specials, a setup I can’t help but see as one in which the female, hiring gender diversity, is invited. to play the second violin of the main man.

It’s all reminiscent of the 2000 presidential campaign when Dick Cheney, tasked with finding a vice-president running mate for George W. Bush, announced that he had only found the guy: himself. (Richards and the team at Jeopardy! Argue that Richards, who performed well during his host test, played no part in the to treat.)

Richards’ selection is problematic for several reasons.

You would think that in 2021, the show would carefully scrutinize each candidate and avoid any unsavory scandal. But as soon as Richards’ name was introduced as a favorite last week, a backlash ensued.

Fans were quick to point out the appearance of a conflict of interest I certainly am not the first to compare Dick Cheney. And Richard also faced allegations of discrimination and harassment ten years ago, when he was the executive producer of The Price Is Right. A trial, which was filed by a model on the game show in 2010, was settled in 2016.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images Mayim Bialik in 2019.

Richards maintained that the choice of successor was never his, and he said he was humbled to be considered. He also addressed the reports on his Price Is Right days: these were allegations made in labor disputes against the show.The way my comments and actions were characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am

Then there’s Bialik, the actress and neuroscientist known for her roles in Blossom and The Big Bang Theory. Bialik has had her own controversies over the years, she has been accused of being an anti-vaxxer, although she recently sought to clarify past statements, saying she received the Covid-19 vaccine. She also apologized in 2017 for an op-ed in the New York Times that suggested conservative and modest clothing could help prevent Hollywood women from being sexually assaulted.

No one is perfect, sure, but in the age of social media, this Jeopardy is baffling! seems to have did not anticipate any of this backlash. Or if they anticipated it, they didn’t care and I honestly can’t decide which one is more offensive.

There are probably a lot of people who say: What’s the problem? It’s just a game show. And that’s true. But danger! isn’t like other game shows, as it was built by Trebek, who imbued it with a cheesy authority. In an era when few public intellectuals are becoming household names, Trebek with his esoteric air, demanding pronunciation, and strict adherence to the rules has become a pop culture icon.

This is why the optics here matter as much as the ability of any of the competitors to call up the category titles and read the clues. The daily peril! host embodies knowledge itself, he (it has always been a he) literally has all the answers.

The choice of another white man, who also happens to be an elite TV media insider, sends a clear message: The boys are not ready to hand over the keys just yet, and no public humiliation or calls for diversity are ever made. can convince them. that they should.