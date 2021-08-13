AEG will require proof of vaccine at events after October 1 – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – AEG Presents will require proof of vaccination to enter its owned and operated clubs, theaters and festivals, starting October 1. In Colorado, this includes: 1stBank Center, Bluebird Theater, Fiddler’s Green, Mission Ballroom, Gothic Theater, Ogden Theater and more.

Until October 1, AEG Presents will implement a policy of showing proof of vaccination – or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the date of the show – when permitted.

AEG’s vaccination policy will be fully in effect nationwide no later than October 1.

“The move comes on the heels of a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads across the United States,” AEG officials said Thursday. “The date was chosen specifically to allow time for all eligible unvaccinated ticket holders and staff to achieve fully immunized status if they choose to do so.”

According to AEG, the response to the policy has been overwhelmingly positive. Don Strasburg, co-chair of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, said claims for reimbursement have come mainly from guests who are unable to complete vaccine requirements on time.

Some spectators say that requiring proof of vaccination is a step too far.

Andrew Wright says the vaccine is a great option for those who want to get it, but he would like more data before getting vaccinated.

“A lot of people would consider the possibility of going to festivals and shows a privilege. I can’t disagree with that. I don’t think I have a constitutional right to go to a concert or a constitutional right to go to an amusement park, ”Wright said. “When we start blurring these lines, I think we open up to the question of whether it’s a privilege to go to the grocery store? Now you can have your groceries delivered to your door.

Wright was disappointed when he heard about the vaccination policy. He says AEG’s shows were life-changing experiences and they were crucial for his mental health. Wright still has tickets for an AEG festival in 2020 that has been postponed.

“I would probably sell them or, depending on how things develop in the near future, I might get the vaccine. I just think it’s a little silly to mandate a vaccine to do things when it hasn’t even been approved by the FDA, ”Wright said.

Another music fan, Raj Seth, will happily line up with a ticket in one hand and a vaccine card in the other.

“I think it’s good for everyone, especially with the recent COVID outbreaks and the different variants coming out. Proof of vaccine takes care of everyone. It mitigates the risk, ”Seth said.

AEG says this policy is a way to protect live music and its fans.

“Being part of the solution will give us the most opportunities to continue hosting shows and to be able to move forward and move on to the other side of that,” said Don Strasburg, co-chair of AEG Presents. Rocky Mountains.

AEG says they want to be inclusive for everyone, but given what’s going on with COVID, tough decisions have had to be made. Strasbourg says requiring vaccines is the best way to keep places open, and music and guests alive.

“Someone has to take the lead and lead. I believe almost everyone else in live music will follow to some extent, ”Strasbourg said.

Strasbourg says AEG will employ more staff to check maps and move lines forward.

Fans say they’d rather wait to get in than wait for concerts to return.

“The lines being longer is nothing compared to people who die,” Seth said.

Since there are gigs over the next few days, AEG says it will start asking for vaccine cards or a negative covid test on Tuesday. This will give people enough time to get tested if they are not vaccinated. However, that excludes the weekend shows which already informed guests of the vaccine / covid test requirements ahead of Thursday’s announcement.

Strasbourg says a two-week refund window for shows will be honored after October 1.

For more information on the policy, visit https://www.aegpresents.com/