Selma Blair opens up about struggles with MS in documentary





When Christina Applegate revealed earlier this week that she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, Selma Blair was there to express her sympathy because Blair has been struggling with her own diagnosis of MS since 2018. Now, Blair is the subject of “Introducing, Selma Blair,” a Discovery + documentary that focuses on how she copes and lives with the disease. On Thursday, the platform tweeted a trailer for the upcoming film, which will be released in both theaters and streaming, calling it “a deeply intimate and powerful feature of @SelmaBlair on its journey of personal acceptance and resilience through his fight against multiple sclerosis. “ In the trailer, Blair, 49, is shown dealing with the aftermath of her body’s rebellion against her, she needs a cane, she walks unsteadily, gets exhausted easily and explains what it’s like to not not have enough air to say: breathe. “ “I always thought I was on a reality show, like I was in a documentary, but only God would see it and disapprove of it,” she says, as references to chemotherapy and cell transplants strains appear. She later adds in the trailer, “I was told to make plans to die. Not because I have MS, but because I am fighting MS.… I feel like I do. ‘being in the Tom Hanks movie (‘ Cast Away ‘) where he was stranded on an island. “ On Instagram, Blair shared the trailer and joked, “Don’t tell me how it ends.” Selma Blair in Los Angeles in February 2020 Chris Wolf / GC Images Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease in which the protective sheath that covers nerve fibers is attacked. The disease can cause deterioration or permanent damage to the nerves, according to the Mayo Clinic. The cause of MS remains unknown and there is no cure. “I might be the subject of this movie, but I hope everyone sees it and finds a strength and a joy in it that they maybe didn’t know they had,” the actor said. “Cruel Intentions” and “Anger Management” in a press release. earlier this year. Some fans already identify strongly with what she’s been through: one person replied to the trailer tweet writing: “This preview of this documentary is difficult to watch, especially if you have MS. It is resilient and an (n) inspiration to all who suffer from this horrible disease.” Another commentator Noted, “My wife is battling MS and @SelmaBlair has been an inspiration to her.” “Introducing, Selma Blair” hits theaters October 15 and arrives on the Discovery + streaming service on October 21. Related:

