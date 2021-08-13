Amazon moves Lord of the Rings production from New Zealand to UK





Amazon has decided to produce its next the Lord of the Rings UK TV series from season two onwards. Although the first season was shot in New Zealand, similar to the Peter Jackson films, Amazon now says pre-production for the second season will begin early next year in the UK while post- First season production will continue in New Zealand until June. It is not known exactly where the series will be shot. Amazon is shipping the complex sets it built for the first season to the UK and is currently saving stages for them, according to Deadline. The company is already filming several Prime Video series in the UK, including adaptations of Neil Gaiman Good omens and Anansi boys. The move to the UK will not be without controversy. Author JRR Tolkien based Middle-earth Shire on his experiences living in rural England, but the vivid portrayals of Jackson in the films made New Zealand landscapes equally closely associated with the franchise and led to a important tourism in the country. We would like to thank the people and government of New Zealand for their hospitality and dedication and for providing The Lord of the Rings series with an incredible place to start this epic journey, said Amazon Studios vice president Vernon Sanders in a declaration. We thank the New Zealand Film Commission, the Department of Business, Innovation and Employment, Tourism New Zealand, Auckland Unlimited and others for their tremendous collaboration which has supported the New Zealand film industry and the local economy during the production of the first season. Deadline reports that New Zealand’s strict handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in Amazon’s decision. More than half of the cast are British and should have stayed in New Zealand for around two years due to border restrictions and quarantine rules. With a base in the UK, distribution will be much closer to home and producers will be able to use other locations in Europe as well. The first season of the the Lord of the Rings The show, which takes place thousands of years before the original books and still doesn’t have an official title, is slated to hit Prime Video on September 2 next year. This season alone is said to have cost the e-commerce giant $ 465 million, with Amazon receiving a 20% tax credit from the New Zealand government.

