Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth 3” Review – The Hollywood Reporter

What I like most about Kissing cabin The rom-com trilogy is that he’s savvy enough to know when to indulge in weird teenage wish fulfillment and brave enough to portray his teenage protagonists as realistically drunk and horny revelers. Based on the book series by Beth Reekles, who was a teenage girl herself when she imagined what would happen if a brave video gamer ended up having boobs and ended up seducing the bad boy from high school, the films did no qualms about showing the pleasure of minors. Children sex tape in their high school classrooms, casually film without any further preaching, and fall to bed like dizzy newlyweds.

While sexual realism was rife in classic 1980s teen comedies, Netflix’s current revival of the genre mostly features wimps and sausages wishing a star a delicate little kiss. (Or that’s what I interpreted.) I wrote before about how The kissing booth and its sequel, while frivolous on the whole, remain the few mainstream movies these days that allow their teenage heroine (Joey King) all sexual freedom without making it pay for in humiliation, slut shame or turmoil. emotional. Put simply, Elle Evans fucks.

The kissing booth 3 The bottom line

Fulfillment of silly teenage wishes with a little bit of bite.

Release date: Wednesday August 11

To throw: Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Molly Ringwald, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young

Director: Vince Marcello

Scriptwriters: Vince Marcello, Jay Arnold 1 hour 53 minutes

Or rather, she exclusively fucks her best friend’s brother, Noah Flynn (Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi), the handsome motorcycle guy she’s been dating since her post-pubescent glare in the first movie. In the final chapter of the franchise, She went from a love triangle to a love hex that involves her boyfriend, her platonic best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), Lee’s new friends in Berkeley, the random sexy dude who l ‘seduced in the second movie and returned for more masochism (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and her boyfriend’s hot and wealthy college friend who for some reason shows up to cry about her parents in divorce proceeding (Maisie Richardson-Sellers). Everyone disappoints everyone. What happened to “girls just wanna have fun?” “

Yes The kissing booth 3 Stuck with its opening premise and maintained an air of idealistic summer anarchy for the whole story, the film could have been a senseless blast. She, Noah, and Lee convince the boys’ parents to let them stay at the family home on the beach last summer before they all head off to college. It’s the perfect plan: The kids can play around the house for a few months, “helping” the Flynns plan a sale to beachfront condo developers while they host pool freaks for weeks on end. As all of the special holiday episodes of classic sitcoms (or even the one-time summer series) show Babysitters Club books), the summer getaway concept succeeds thanks to carefree novelty and low-stakes mishaps. I didn’t want conflict, really, just outings and getaways. Sun, beaches, bikinis.

But director Vince Marcello ends up turning that blustery summer fantasy into kitchen sink drama. She doesn’t seem to appeal to anyone: not the taciturn Noah, who mistakenly thinks she’s looking forward to joining him at Harvard in the fall; not clingy Lee, who plans to spend every waking minute of this final summer with her despite her other obligations; not her widowed father, who just wants her to get to know his new girlfriend with an open mind; not pretty boy Marco, who still wants to be with her even after she broke his heart months ago. Add Elle’s waitress job, heated palaver of jealousy, and endless hand torment over college decisions, and you end up with an overloaded threesome at least 30 minutes too long. The film sags under the weight of all these intrigues until the last five minutes.

In addition to its narrative bloat, The kissing booth 3 it looks like it comes undone at the seams. Some background CGIs on a green screen look as fake as old-fashioned painted movie sets, and it doesn’t matter whether King’s long brown mane is real or not because no matter what, it doesn’t matter. looks like a sheitel.

The actors know, however, that they produce disgusting soft toys and that they are clearly having fun. King, a ham, has more natural on-screen chemistry with goofy Courtney than it does with brooding Elordi, who went up to HBO’s dark fare soon after. The kissing booth originally debuted. King and Courtney’s BFF duo spend their last childhood summer rebuilding their fractured relationship by completing a to-do list on the beach, in which the two actors devour a pie, nostalgic karaoke jams, a sumo wrestling wholesale Nintendo character costumes and cosplay during a real life Mario kart relay. There is a lot of screaming in this movie.

She doesn’t connect with other girls her age, preferring to devote all of her energy to focusing on the emotional triggers of the men in her life. She has no idea why she wants to go to Harvard other than the fact that Noah is going. We don’t know her goals and neither does she (although she is often told that she is brilliant, for some reason not demonstrated). At one point, Elle runs away crying from the Hollywood sign, which is about as hilarious as her motorcycle at sunset with Noah on numerous occasions. However, the film does something daringly unexpected with its final moments, which makes me wonder if there’s at least some nutrition in cloying fluff.