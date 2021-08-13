Entertainment
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: the show has its very first deaf competitor
The celebrity line-up of the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing is nearing completion, and the last famous face will make history as the show’s first deaf contestant.
Rose Ayling-Ellis, who is a deaf actress on the Popular soap Eastenders, has been confirmed for the new series which begins this fall.
Rose first joined Eastenders last year as the character of Frankie Lewis.
She became the first deaf actress to play a deaf character in the soap opera, and she will soon swap her scripts for stylish shoes and sparkly outfits as she takes to the Strictly dance floor.
The actor’s next appearance in the series is significant to the deaf community, which Rose herself acknowledges.
“It’s the hardest secret I’ve ever had to keep, so it’s amazing that I finally gave it away!” she said.
“I hope that I will make the deaf community proud and break more barriers. But I am also very excited to learn an amazing new skill and even better, I am learning while wearing beautiful specially made dresses. for me!”
“Being the first Deaf contestant for Strictly Come Dancing is so exciting … and kinda scary.
What did the people say?
Also important is Rose Strictly’s debut, as some hope it might help challenge people’s ideas about deafness and music.
Rosie Eggleston, of the National Deaf Children’s Society, told Newsround: “We are really excited to see Rose join Strictly and the young deaf fans of the show will also be absolutely delighted.
“Almost all Deaf children and youth are born to hearing parents, and many are the only deaf people in their school or college, so they often find it difficult to meet others who are going through the same experiences.
“The depiction of the deaf is too rare on screen, so it is very important to see a deaf artist take to the dance floor and fight for the famous Glitterball trophy. Opportunities like this help raise awareness about deafness and address some myths and misconceptions about deaf people. in the face of all, like that they can not enjoy the music.
“It’s also very inspiring for the next generation of Deaf actors and performers, who can cheer her up at home knowing that deafness doesn’t need to hold you back.”
The disability equality charity Scope said they hoped Rose’s appearance in Strictly would draw attention to some of the barriers people with disabilities face.
“Barriers can be physical, like buildings without accessible toilets. Or they can be caused by people’s attitudes toward difference, like assuming that people with disabilities can’t do certain things.”
Annie Roberts of the RNID charity told The Guardian it would also help make the lives of deaf people “more visible and understood” and challenge “outdated stereotypes”.
“We hope that Rose’s appearance challenges the idea that deaf people cannot engage with the rhythm of different dances or adapt to the musicality of the performances,”
