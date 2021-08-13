Britney Spears’ dad agrees to step down as curatorExBulletin

James Spears, father of pop star Britney Spears, has agreed to step down as curator of his daughter’s estate. For 13 years, the singer has had no control over her finances.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

James Spears, father of pop star Britney Spears, has agreed to step down as curator of his daughter’s estate. Now, that’s huge news in Britney Spears’ long struggle to break out of her 13-year-old tutelage, under which the singer had no control over her finances or personal life. It comes after his lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed a motion for the impeachment of James Spears. NPR arts reporter Andrew Limbong is here with us now to tell us more. Hi, André.

ANDREW LIMBONG, BYLINE: Hi, Ailsa.

CHANG: Okay, so what’s the last one?

LIMBONG: So James Spears just filed legal documents in court today, saying he’s ready to step down as custodian of Britney’s estate. You know, this is the person who controls all of his money. Through a lawyer, he says there’s no legal basis for him to do this, but it’s not great for them to argue, you know, in public. Quote: “Even though Mr. Spears is the constant target of unwarranted attacks, he doesn’t think a public battle with his daughter over his continued service as a Tory would be in his best interest.”

CHANG: Uh.

LIMBONG: Yeah.

CHANG: OK, that’s a big change from James Spears, isn’t it?

LIMBONG: Yeah, that’s – sort of, isn’t it? So, he has long been suspicious that his control over Britney’s finances was in Britney’s best interest. In fact, he makes it clear in this latest dossier, that he presents himself as a father who has always looked out for her and that he is not even sure that resigning his position as curator is in his best interest.

CHANGE: Okay.

LIMBONG: I just want – yes, I just want to read a bit of today’s introduction to today’s dossier for a bit here. Quote: “For most of the past 13 years, the Guardianship has worked as intended. And every step of the way, Mr. Spears has offered his daughter love, support and encouragement, both as a curator and as a as a father, ”ending quote.

CHANG: And there is probably going to be a dispute about it.

LIMBONG: Yeah.

CHANG: But have there been any comments so far from Britney’s team?

LIMBONG: Yeah. In a statement, Britney Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart called it a step towards justice. And, you know, they’re thrilled with the decision, but they won’t let him – intend to let him get away with it. They say they look forward to continuing their investigation of his contact and others over the past 13 years as he has raised, say, “millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate.” And they look forward to taking his sworn statement in the near future.

And so you have to remember that, like, that ball started rolling since that day in June, when Britney Spears first spoke publicly about her life under Guardianship. And, you know, since then she has made it clear that she is still afraid of her father, that she finds him intimidating and that she wants him to be accused of abusing guardianship. She’s talked a lot about what she wants from her future, but the clearest and most repeated thing she says is probably that she wants her dad out of her life.

CHANG: Yeah. Alright, so where do the lawsuits go from here?

LIMBONG: So there’s nothing that can happen without the judge’s approval, right? So, you know, the judge has to give his approval to that, and then James Spears, in the document, says he can then start moving on to another registrar of his estate. You know, that’s the important part. In court documents, James Spears says he intends to work with a court to ensure an orderly transition to a new Tory, right? There’s no indication of how long he intends this to take, is there? There are pending accounts – he says there are pending accounts to check before anything changes hands.

And it’s also, I think, important to remember that this is just the financial side of Britney’s guardianship, isn’t it? She always has another conservator named Jodi Montgomery, who is responsible for overseeing all of her personal decisions. But Britney Spears seems to have a better relationship with her, at least, you know, on paper.

CHANG: Alright, to be continued.

LIMBONG: Yeah.

CHANG: This is Andrew Limbong, reporter at NPR. Thanks, André.

LIMBONG: Thank you, Ailsa.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.