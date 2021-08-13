Amid Black Widow trial, Disney boss defends pandemic exit strategy





Following a high-stakes lawsuit regarding the day and date release of Marvels by Disney Black Widow on his Premier Access streaming platform and the corporate pay of movie star Scarlett Johansson, the Disney chief today defended both the company’s payouts to talent as well as its decisions regarding various pandemic film releases. During the company’s third quarter earnings call, Disney boss Bob Chapek explained the company’s multi-pronged approach to releasing its films throughout the pandemic, which included exclusives cinematic, straight-digital releases on Disney Plus, and a hybrid of the two that saw the films debut on Disney’s Premier Access platform the same day they premiered in theaters. Premier Access has been chosen as the release model for several of its highly anticipated releases over the past year, including Mulan, Cruel, and Black Widow. Bob Iger and I, along with the leaders of our creative and distribution teams, determined that this was the right strategy because it would allow us to reach the widest possible audience, Chapek said during the ‘call. And just to repeat, distribution decisions are made film by film based on global market conditions and consumer behavior. We will continue to use all the options available in the future, learn from the knowledge gained with each release and innovate accordingly while always doing what we believe is in the best interest of the film and in the best interest of the film. our constituents. Distribution decisions are made film by film. Chapek was asked by a shareholder on the call about how the company views a film’s success in the current pandemic environment as well as how the company pays for its talent. (The Black Widow The lawsuit argued that the films’ box office performance had been severely affected by the hybrid release.) Chapek said the company was responding to a very fluid market situation, but added that some of these films have were designed at a time when we didn’t know what was going to happen with consumer behavior three, four years later and certainly didn’t know about covid at the time. We were dealing under different conditions than we expected, Chapek said. What I will say is that, as we have done many times before, as the business has evolved and transformed, we have found ways to fairly compensate our talents so that, whatever business model we have to go to market with, everyone feels satisfied. We have found ways to fairly compensate our talent. While neither one nor the other Black Widow nor Johansson were explicitly mentioned in Chapeks ‘responses, they appear to duplicate statements previously made in response to Johanssons’ lawsuit, which the company said last month had no merit. As part of her complaint, Johansson argued that she lost substantial bonuses related to the performance of the films at the box office and that Disney’s decision to stream it on Premier Access had reduced her earnings. Disney said that by the time it had fully complied with Ms. Johanssons’ contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney Plus with Premier Access had significantly improved its ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $ 20 million. dollars she had received to date. Based on her suing the company, Johansson appears to disagree.

