In “Brand New Cherry Flavor”, Hollywood is a horror showExBulletin

SERGEI BACHLAKOV / NETFLIX

The trippy, spooky and weirdly weird Netflix series New cherry flavor wears his influences on his bloodstained sleeve. Scenes featuring a character periodically spewing spoilers, or discovering a new orifice on his chest, yearn for the exultant body horror of David Cronenberg.

Whenever Catherine Keener’s mysterious witch Boro suddenly appears smiling, vigilant, always in the midst of a crowd of people at parties in posh art galleries or Hollywood Hills homes, you are meant to remember David. Lynch Mulholland Drive and Lost highway.

The version of Hollywood depicted in the eight-episode series tends to get feathery around the edges, like movies like Barton fink approach the notion of Los Angeles as “The Dream Factory” by forcibly coating it in the realm of surreal nightmare.

Which does not mean that New cherry flavor fails to tell his own weird, gruesome, and often humorous story (it’s remarkable how dryly funny he manages to be in the midst of all his wet blood). I’m citing the filmmakers to whom the show is indebted simply to recognize that all of its borrowing is clearly both intentional and deliberate.

This may not be immediately apparent in the relatively small episode one, when we meet young Lisa Nova (Rosa Salazar) as she arrives in Los Angeles to crash onto the couch of her friend Code (a Manny Jacinto woefully underutilized) so that she could take a meeting with the failed producer (Eric Lange) who showed interest in his student film.

The series cruises along the wide, sunny highway of its main storyline Lisa wants to direct the movie that will be based on her student film for so long that you start to wonder when or if it will take that slip road on the dark surface. streets full of fun stuff promised in promotional material revenge, murder, magical curses, shadowy entities, busted eyeballs, zombies, laced cocaine, spooky plants, poisonous toads, love interest (Jeff Ward) equipped with a hilarious and practical death -wishes this to keep him around Lisa long after he runs away from her, but once he does that deflection he hits the accelerator.



The characters in New cherry flavor confronting an endless series of deeply disturbing (sometimes thrilling, often gooey, always scary) things over the course of their day, but one of the most engaging (and fun) aspects of the series is the degree to which its two protagonists, Salazar and Keener, roll with whatever they take care of.

Salazar’s large inquisitive eyes can and do express surprise, but her demeanor, and especially her voice, suggests someone so supernaturally unfazed that she should not be disturbed. (You’ll find out the reason for this, if you stick to the series.)

Keener also underestimates her role, delivering her dialogue with an everyday, ironic, and conscious sense of fact, even especially when discussing the mundane details of, say, blood-magic versus sexual magic. A scene halfway through the series, in which Boro takes Lisa to revisit some people from Boro’s past, is an example of New cherry flavor playing on his idiosyncratic strengths: The two actors fall into a fluid and symbiotic rhythm Salazar all sardonic challenge, Keener all smiles, shrugging his shoulders, resigned. Both characters project a cheerful confidence that they are in control of a given situation, but the main difference that drives the engine of the series is that Keener’s character is actually in control, while Salazar’s only pretends to be.

Some viewers will find Lisa deeply unpleasant as the protagonist. For them, her determination to make a great studio film with just one student film under her belt drives her crazy, demanding, even spoiled. Certainly, the fact that, when denied this opportunity, she immediately sets out to take revenge on Lange’s shady producer in the form of an irrevocable curse won’t help her case.

But the show knows exactly what it’s doing. Lange plays his victim, producer Lou Burke, with an avuncular and mischievous charm that can turn into toxic rage and smoothing out the right to a dime. (He’s the only character who gets to record how really crazy things get, as the series progresses; Lange, an actor who has appeared on your TV in roles big and small for years, has a long-awaited chance to shine, and grabs it.)

And yes, the revenge Lisa seeks is extreme, disproportionate, disproportionate. This is why her desire for revenge creates a vortex of pain and misery (and goosebumps) around her that draws everyone and everything around her.

Towards the end of the series, we finally get an explanation of who and what, exactly, Keener’s character really is, and where she came from. Everything is a bit undercooked, as is the precise nature of its connection to the character of Salazar, and at such times the series falters between being intriguing mysterious and frustratingly vague.

But by then you will have reached that scene, you will have taken the long, strange and deeply trippy journey which New cherry flavor takes you long enough that you’re probably doing what most of the characters in the show do, whenever they’re faced with the weird or the arcane: shrug and move on.