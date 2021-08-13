Lord of the Rings: Amazon moves production to UK from New Zealand





Amazon Studios announced Thursday that it is moving the filming of the second season of its highly anticipated and extremely Dear , series “The Lord of the Rings” in the United Kingdom.

“New Zealand’s move to the UK aligns with the studio’s strategy of expanding its production footprint and investing in studio space across the UK, with numerous series and films. from Amazon Studios already calling the UK, “Amazon said in a statement. .

The series’ first season is produced in New Zealand and is set to debut September 2, 2022 on Prime Video, the company said. The show will air in 240 countries and territories and new episodes will be available every week.

The show will take place “thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings” and will follow an ensemble cast. Some of these characters will be familiar while others will be new.

New Zealand Minister of Economic Development Stuart Nash said he was disappointed by the decision. “Amazon Studios’ decision in no way reflects the capabilities of our local film industry or the talents of the people who work there. It is a multinational company that has made a business choice,” he said. Nash said Amazon is spending more than $ 460 million in New Zealand to produce the first season. He said that following the decision to relocate production, the government would withdraw certain financial incentives that had been granted to Amazon. Nearly two decades ago, Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, which won 17 Oscars , was largely filmed in New Zealand and featured the country’s natural landscapes. The project broke box office records around the world and caused an increase in tourism to New Zealand. Jackson was ennobled by the country’s government in 2010. In its statement, Amazon thanked “the people and government of New Zealand for their hospitality and dedication and for providing The Lord of the Rings series with an incredible place to begin this epic journey.” the The New Zealand Film Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN Business. The still untitled “The Lord of the Rings” series is important to Amazon as it tries to gain more root in the streaming world. The show was first announced in 2017 and garnered attention for its stated production budget. The fantasy franchise that tells the tale of Hobbits, Wizards, Elves and mankind battling evil and temptation in Middle-earth has charmed audiences for decades, leading to a cult fanbase. Frank Pallotta and Julia Hollingsworth contributed to this report.

