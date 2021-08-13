Body transformation by Arjun Kapoor | Kickboxing champion Drew Neal helps Villain 2 actor get in shape with diet and workout

Actor Arjun Kapoor has struggled with obesity since childhood and it made his fitness journey relatable and commendable. Arjun revealed that his physical condition led him to train twice as many hours to achieve the same result as the others in one schedule. A few months ago, Arjun roped up kickboxing world champion Drew Neal to guide him and push him to get the right body type.Also Read – Types of Pranayamas: Boost Metabolism, Calm Body & Mind By Practicing These 4 Simple Pranayamas | Watch the video

Arjun says, "I think everyone knows that I am constantly working on my fitness because I have been dealing with obesity and how it affects the mind on a daily basis. I have to work harder than most people and push myself to double the level of training to achieve a certain body type which is needed to play a Hindi movie hero.

He adds, "If I do the same thing every day, I feel saturated and uninspired and therefore, I always seek to experience my workouts to unlock the desired results. I love to try new things and train with hardcore pros who can push me like there's no tomorrow. That's why I met Drew Neal, who is just amazing at what he does. He is the perfect trainer for my condition. For Neal, every day is a training day. After a while you realize that it's all in the head and the more focused you are, the better the outcome.

Arjun reveals that he worked with Drew to strengthen his mind so that he could stay focused on his personal and professional goals. Arjun and Drew’s hard work will be seen in Arjun’s upcoming Ek Villain 2.

“Drew understands that I need to be focused both mentally and physically. He really spends time understanding what I’m feeling, what I’m going through. What my life is, what my job is and it’s not always about the end result, it’s also about being consistent and ongoing. Sometimes it’s just ticking the box of the day and saying okay, we did a good job today without looking at the end result, ”he says.

“It’s also accepting that you have speed bumps and bumps, you will have bad days, you might not be able to work out for a few days because of work, you might also get sick or you might hit a bump with your diet. . You might have things going wrong, stress, fatigue, travel. Keeping all of this in mind, he encourages you to lead a better life overall rather than just being caught up and being in. the gymnasium, because it is not only an hour in the gymnasium, but also the 23 hours around the gymnasium, ”he adds.

Arjun further states, “Pushing myself in the gym is one thing, but her availability outside the gym has also made a huge difference to me and the transformation has happened because I have someone to whom I am. can talk. It also improves my mental capacity to train as I want to work hard for my trainer rather than being angry or angry with him for pushing me so hard.

Arjun is happy people are enjoying his recent transformation. He says, “I have worked with determination on my transformation and I am happy people are noticing the change. I’ve been going back and forth to hell for this transformation and know I have to endure hard, excruciating work to get in better shape. I will be there because every day I just try to improve myself.